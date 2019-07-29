With the first of August almost here, the countdown is on for the final days of swimming at the local pools.
Fredericktown
Fredericktown City Pool Manager Sandy Shelley and her staff have planned plenty of activities this summer for patrons at their pool. They’ve hosted numerous private pool parties in the evenings and on Saturday mornings. They’ve held water babies classes and Zumba water aerobics. The staff members have also trained to keep their rescue skills updated.
“I believe my staff is extremely friendly,” said Shelley. “We try to keep our pool as clean as we possibly can. We keep our concession prices as inexpensive as possible so people don’t have to spend so much for an outdoor activity.”
A big hit this summer has been the water aerobics classes at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Shelley said this is low-impact water aerobics to allow participants to work on balance and toning their muscles.
“I call it the social hour with a little bit of water aerobics,” she said. “It’s for adults and teens who want to do a workout.”
Staff are planning a Pirates Day in August where kids are encouraged to wear eyepatches and pirate hats. Lifeguards will also dress up for the event.
Open swim times are Monday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m. with $2 admission. Sundays are noon to 5 p.m. with $1 admission. Family swim nights are Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and are $1 per person. For more information about upcoming events or private parties, call 573-783-6744.
Farmington
Farmington Community Civic Center also has plenty of activities at their indoor pool and water park.
Like Shelley at the Fredericktown City Pool, Farmington’s Aquatics and Fitness Coordinator Jake LaHay also makes training his lifeguards a priority. He said they do in-service training four hours a month. All lifeguards must attend these important sessions.
“People don’t realize how much time and effort go into lifeguard training,” said LaHay. “These young people work hard to maintain their skills. They’re professionals.”
The civic center offers two indoor swimming options: a 25-yard 6-lane lap pool and a leisure pool with 24 foot corkscrew slide, lazy river, raindrop fountain, vortex whirlpool and kiddy fish slide. A variety of classes and lessons are available to meet any fitness level. Some classes include those for participants with arthritis, challenging water exercise classes, full-body and fast-paced classes, and more.
Swimming lessons are available through private and group lessons. Private lessons are catered to the individual’s skill level.
The civic center’s hours are Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Classes and open swim times vary. Call the civic center at 756-0900 for up-to-date hours.
Park Hills
Jessica Wilfong has been the pool manager for Park Hills for several years.
Open swim times are Sundays from 1-5 p.m. and every other day except Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m. The pool is closed every Tuesday. Admission is $2 per person.
A big event coming up is the 12th annual pool party on Aug. 2. From 6-8:30 p.m. This free event features DJ Jon from Party Pro DJ, door prizes, refreshments and lots of fun.
“This is our 12th annual and it’s just kind of an end-of-season pool party,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dennis “Dooley” Politte. “The DJ will be there and Jon does a lot of fun stuff, throwing out beach balls, lays, and things.
“DJ JON has been doing [the party] for the last four or five years,” Politte said. “He loves it and you can tell he has a great time doing it. Everybody responds to him and he makes it fun with a lot of interaction.”
Door prizes will be given out as well.
“We traditionally get some pretty nice door prizes,” explained Politte. He went on to say that the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce helps out with getting together nice prizes to give out.
Food and drinks at the party are also free and typically include hot dogs, chips, and soda, according to Politte.
Politte said that the event is popular and for the past 12 years that the city has put on the party, they’ve had about 200 or more people attend on average.
People not only come to swim but to dance to the music of the DJ as well and just enjoy free food and the pool party atmosphere.
Politte said they have had a good season this year. He said they’re booked up for the season for private parties, and their last day open is Aug. 18.
“We have a great pool,” he said, “with a slide and diving boards. But the thing we’re exceptionally proud of is how clean our pool is.”
For information about the Park Hills pool, call 431-0478.
Desloge
Hannah Hollock has been pool manager at Desloge for two years and served as assistant manager before that.
They have had 12 certified lifeguards on staff this season.
Open swim times are daily from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $1 per person. The last day the pool will be open this season is Aug. 26 for the dog swim party.
Aqua Zumba and senior swim classes are also held, and swimming lessons can be scheduled in half-hour or hour-long sessions.
Private swim parties are also available from 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. for $50 each. Individuals must book their swim party through Desloge City Hall and pay a $10 reservation fee. The remaining $40 is due the day of the party.
Desloge Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole said their pool has many great things to offer.
“We have a clean, fun atmosphere with trained lifeguards who are top-notch. It’s a great family atmosphere. We have a three-meter high dive, a low dive and a kiddie pool. Really, overall, we have a great pool with friendly staff that treats everyone like family.”
Cole added that a full line of affordable concessions is available. “Sometimes kids come here and pay with pennies, so we want all the kids to be able to come here and have a great time and afford a snack.”
For information about the Desloge pool, call 431-3700.
Bonne Terre
Madison Keller is pool manager at Bonne Terre. This is her first year in this role.
“It’s actually been a fun, crazy, busy season,” she said. “We’ve really had a lot of fun.”
They have many regular kids at the pool on a daily basis. Open swim time is Monday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $1 per person. After school starts, the pool will only be open Saturdays and Sundays until Labor Day, which is the final swim day of the season.
A limited number of private party dates are still available. Call 358-0157 for more information. Cost is $50 for a two-hour slot from 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m. or $100 for all four hours.
Swim lessons are still available. Call 701-2362 to arrange a time with a lifeguard.
The rescheduled movie in the park is coming up on Aug. 23. Guests at this free event will see Disney’s "Ralph Breaks the Internet."
Reporter Bobby Radford contributed to this story.
