Summer Movies at the Pool will begin its fourth season this Friday.
The free annual event series gives families the chance to enjoy the outdoors while taking in a movie with the family through the month of June.
The series consists of three main showings spread across the municipal pools in St. Francois County including the city pools of Bonne Terre, Desloge, and Park Hills.
The first movie to be shown will be Disney's “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and will play at the Bonne Terre city pool this Friday.
The second movie, “The Greatest Showman,” will be shown on June 21 at the Desloge city pool.
The last movie in the series will be showing on June 28 at the Park Hills municipal pool and will feature a showing of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
The summer movie series was started four years ago by Hanna Mahaney of American Family Insurance in Desloge along with the help of her husband Todd. The couple decided to buy the equipment for showing the movies as a way to give the community some local events to enjoy without having to travel far from home.
Todd said that the turnout has been great over the past three years. Provided the weather is nice, they've generally seen an average of about 250 attendees. He added the cities, schools, and the chambers of commerce have all been very helpful in the successful turnouts they’ve seen in previous years by handing out flyers and generally supporting the event series.
The selected movies begin at about sunset and the movies are displayed on a 16 by 9 foot screen. The sound system allows for attendees to comfortably hear the movies from a couple of hundred feet from the screen.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back camping chairs.
There is plenty of space for everyone.
“People can watch the movies from the pool or from dry seating outside of the pool,” he said. “Normally we have a grassy area at each location that families can watch from and stay dry.
"It’s an awesome opportunity honestly to just grab your kids, snuggle up on a blanket and watch a movie for a couple of hours."
Later in the summer, they will be showing the movie “Wall-E” during the Labor Day Picnic festivities.
The event is hosted by American Family Insurance in Desloge and primarily sponsored by New Era Bank.
