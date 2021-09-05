Sunshine lets the picnic go on

After being rained out on Saturday, the sun returned on Sunday and the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Labor Day Picnic resumed.

“It's never fun to have to cancel an entire day, especially a weekend day,” said Reggie AuBuchon, Desloge Chamber of Commerce vice president and chairman for the picnic. “But (Sunday’s) weather and (Monday's) weather is definitely going to make up for it. So we're looking forward to a great crowd the next couple days.”

He said he can’t remember a time that they have had to cancel a full day of the picnic for rain.

“There was a few years ago, we had a day where we started and then it started raining,” he added. “There was a humongous gap there in the middle where we were shut down for a little bit.”

Many activities that were rained out on Saturday were moved to Sunday, including the cornhole tournament, mouse races, and street dance.

The 5K and one mile walk/run has been rescheduled to next Saturday at 9 a.m. in the park.

“You can't control the weather,” Desloge Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Farkas said. “So we're disappointed, but I just hope that everybody that was going to come (Saturday) comes (Sunday) or (Monday). So it is what it is.