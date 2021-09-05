Sunshine lets the picnic go on

After being rained out on Saturday, the sun returned on Sunday and the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Labor Day Picnic resumed.
“It's never fun to have to cancel an entire day, especially a weekend day,” said Reggie AuBuchon, Desloge Chamber of Commerce vice president and chairman for the picnic. “But (Sunday’s) weather and (Monday's) weather is definitely going to make up for it. So we're looking forward to a great crowd the next couple days.”
He said he can’t remember a time that they have had to cancel a full day of the picnic for rain.
“There was a few years ago, we had a day where we started and then it started raining,” he added. “There was a humongous gap there in the middle where we were shut down for a little bit.”
Many activities that were rained out on Saturday were moved to Sunday, including the cornhole tournament, mouse races, and street dance.
The 5K and one mile walk/run has been rescheduled to next Saturday at 9 a.m. in the park.
“You can't control the weather,” Desloge Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Farkas said. “So we're disappointed, but I just hope that everybody that was going to come (Saturday) comes (Sunday) or (Monday). So it is what it is.
"The weather today, you couldn't ask for better. So if we have to take a little rain to cool it off a little bit, then that's OK.”
The Desloge City Park had mostly dried out when crowds started to flock to Sunday’s festivities.
“We really felt good about the decision yesterday not to try to go with it because it would just be a muddy mess (Sunday),” AuBuchon said. “It really, really dried out well. They've got a really good drainage system in here.”
Instead, the park was flooded with community members. AuBuchon and Farkas were both pleased with the turnout.
“It went from zero to 60 real quick once the church service got over,” AuBuchon said. “With the all-you-can-ride tickets being sold today, the park got flooded almost immediately.”
Other activities on Sunday included a church service by Restoration Worship Center, a motorcycle show, a drum line performance, a showing of "Beauty and the Beast," and live music from Road to Home, Route 67, and the Johnathan Braddy Band.
Of course, there were also carnival rides, games, food trucks, vendors, and a beer garden.
The Labor Day Parade, sponsored by First State Community Bank, will be on Monday at 9 a.m. with newly-retired Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger as the grand marshal.
Lining up for parade will begin at 7 a.m. at North County Middle School. Then the parade wends its way down Walnut Street, makes a left on Wilson, another left on Chestnut Street, turns right on Lincoln Street downtown, and makes a left on West Oak Street before making another left on North Parkside Drive, ending up at Parkside Elementary.
After the parade, there will be flag raising ceremony at the gazebo at 11 a.m., the antique tractor show at 11 a.m., and the cake walk at noon by the flag pole.
Borderline will take the stage at the gazebo at 12:30 p.m.
Carnival rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photos from Labor Day Picnic on Sunday
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.