Superheroes for Hope auction, cornhole set for Saturday

Superheroes for Hope is ready for its annual event of heroic proportions.

The group’s annual silent auction and cornhole tournament, with activities, games and prizes for kids, collects money to benefit local families with children who are struggling with cancer and other diseases. Rhonda Hubbard, who started the charity, said this year, the kids not only get to meet superheroes, they get to dress like them, too.

“We're doing something new this year, I bought a red carpet. So we're gonna do like a red carpet walk and really just make a big deal about our superhero kids that can come,” she said. “I think I have seven families right now who said, ‘Yes, we’ll be there.’ And so we're putting superhero capes on them and the Midwest superheroes — the real ones — are coming all dressed up. So they're going to walk down the red carpet with a fantastic little ceremony for them.

“We tried to think of a nice way to applaud our families and recognize them.”

This year’s fundraising event for Superheroes for Hope is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre. Lunches are $5, kids’ pictures with the assembled superheroes are at noon, when a cornhole tournament also kicks off. A silent auction goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and kids can enjoy a kiddie train, bounce house and other fun activities.

Hubbard said her committee includes Jill Wagner, Jessica Trautwein, Colby Heifner, and Keila Files.

Hubbard said people can still help with Saturday’s fundraiser by donating auction items, volunteering time to help at the event, playing in the cornhole tourney or becoming a superhero sponsor by choosing one of the many levels of giving.

September is global Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and according to American Childhood Cancer Organization, an estimated 15,780 children are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Six-year-old Jordan Cain of Leadwood is one of those kids fighting to beat it, and he and his family have been helped by Superheroes for Hope.

Cain was diagnosed in September 2021 with brain cancer — anaplastic ependymoma, stage 3, grade A. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), anaplastic ependymoma is a type of ependymoma, a tumor that forms when cells in the central nervous system — including the brain and spinal cord — begin to multiply rapidly. An ependymoma is anaplastic if the cells grow very quickly and are very unusual in shape. When they occur in children, they’re more frequently located in the brain.

Jordan’s been through a number of surgeries, having spent most of his summer at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He’s back home now, taking kindergarten classes and working on his speech and his walking and he’s reconnecting with his three siblings.

“We have another MRI on November 7 to see how this new spot on his brain is doing, that we’re watching,” his mother, Casey Kendrick, said recently. “We are praying for no growth.”

Jordan is still working to regain his strength through physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, “as well as fitting in home-bound school work, it’s all a lot right now, we’re trying to handle it,” Kendrick said.