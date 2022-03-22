Take a step back into the fabulous 50s 'At the Hop'

The fabulous 50s included sock hops, poodle skirts, drive-in theaters, classic cars and Elvis.

For those wanting to relive those happy days, the Parkland is slipping back into a bit of 50s nostalgia this Friday with “At the Hop!” The dessert theatre features music, dancing, dessert buffet and auction, and car show at Farmington’s Long Memorial Hall, located at 110 W. Columbia Street.

This event serves as a fundraiser for the MAC Singers and Community Singers to take a performance trip to Nashville later this spring. These groups are sponsored by Mineral Area College, Missouri Council on the Arts and the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy. The choirs are directed by Sherry Francis and accompanied on piano by Isaac Hallock.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased from any choir member. Kids 5 and under receive free admission. For more information, contact Francis at 573-518-2230 or email at sfrancis@MineralArea.edu.

The 3 p.m. car show is just the thing for anyone wanting to showcase their special vehicle in the lot behind Long Memorial Hall. Entry fees are $15 for each car. As guests arrive, they will vote on their favorite car. At intermission, a People’s Choice trophy and special dessert will be presented to the owner of the winning car.

And then there's the entertainment...

With lights, costuming and upbeat music, the 50s will come to life as soloists from the MAC singers and Community Singers take their audience on a musical journey back in time which promises fun for everyone. The music show portion of the dessert theatre starts at 6 p.m.

As guests enter the hall, they can enjoy a variety of sweet treats from the grand dessert buffet, along with coffee, tea, water or ice cream floats while being entertained with music from the 50s and 60s.

Each choir will also perform separately. Songs include “Blue Moon,” “Build Me Up Buttercup” and many more from all-time favorites like Elvis, Patsy Cline and Jerry Lee Lewis. The admission fee is $10 for this event and includes all the desserts you can eat, beverages, music show, a LIVE and silent auction of desserts, dancing, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to dance and enjoy the evening in true sock hop fashion.

During intermission, the People’s Choice award-winning car will be announced and guests can participate in both a live and silent auction. Auctioneer Coleman Chapman from Potosi will auction off novelty and some specialty desserts donated by local bakeries.

“You are really in for a treat because my mom makes an out-of-this-world apple pie!” said Francis. “Be sure to invite your family and friends to this awesome evening of fun, entertainment and delicious desserts!”

Before coming to Mineral Area College, Francis was vocal music director at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City. Each year, they held an annual dessert theatre to raise funds for school trips.

“It was always one of my favorite events because it really brought families together in a unique and fun way,” said Francis. “It became a tradition that the community looked forward to each year and I hope to bring this same excitement to the Mineral Area.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.