With just two weeks to go before downtown Park Hills will be the site of a Cruisin’ for a Cause to benefit the Park Hills Senior Center’s meals delivery program, the deadlines for some of the event’s activities are growing nearer.
Friday is the deadline to register for the talent competition, Little Miss and Mister Cruisin’ Pageant and the Backyard BBQ Pit Boss Competition.
Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said the talent competition is in particular need of registrants to ensure that the activity can go ahead as planned.
“We can have individual acts or group acts,” Buxton said. “I know the community has tons of talent. I hope they stop being shy and sign up for the event — they can sing, dance or play an instrument.”
The winner of the talent competition will take home a $100 prize, assuming that the minimum number of entrants has been reached by Sept. 7. Acts must be family-friendly and will have an allotted five minutes to perform. Registration for individuals is $20, while registration for a group act is $25.
The Little Miss and Mister Cruisin’ Pageant is open to children ages 2-8 with business sponsorships.
“What they’re doing is they’re putting cans in businesses for a penny a vote,” Buxton said. “We will have a regular walk for them on the stage and they’ll be dressed in cruising attire — maybe leather jackets or poodle skirts, whatever the era is they want to do. We’re going to have a prize for the best cruising attire. We have crowns, sashes and trophies.”
To register for the talent competition or the Little Miss and Mister Cruisin’ Pageant, those interested can call the Park Hills Senior Center at 573-431-4974, stop by during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or email Buxton at hbuxton@parkhillsmo.net to receive a registration form via email.
To register for the Backyard BBQ Pit Boss Competition, contact the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce at 573-431-1051 or visit www.phlcoc.net.
The event will also include a dog show, with awards being given for “most handsome boy, prettiest girl, waggiest tail, cutest puppy, best trick and best owner/dog lookalike combo.” Pre-registration for the event is $10, or $15 on the day of the event.
The event’s high-point will consist of the return of “cruising” for the evening, with a lot of interest being shown for the chance to relive a bygone era.
“The cruising, I think, is going to be huge,” Buxton said. “I have people calling from out-of-state about bringing their grandkids because they don’t have a clue what cruising is. I really think people are excited about that.”
Organizers are still looking for vendors for the event as well, with those interested encouraged to contact the Park Hills Senior Center for registration information.
All in all, the event should provide something fun for everyone between all of the activities offered on Sept. 15.
“We just hope everybody will turn out and that this will be something that grows each year,” Buxton said. “We want it to be a success not just for us, but we want everybody to come out and have a good time making some memories in our hometown.”
Cruisin' for a Cause will benefit the Park Hills Senior Center's meal delivery program.
