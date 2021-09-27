Talented musicians take the stage this weekend in Leadwood

Grab your lawnchairs and get ready to listen to a St. Louis native and Grammy Award-winning country singer.
Jeannie Kendall is the headliner for this weekend’s seventh annual Mineral Area Bluegrass Country Gospel Festival this weekend at Leadwood City Park. Attendees will hear exceptionally talented musicians playing bluegrass, country and gospel music.
The festivities begin Friday at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 6 p.m. with Sweetwater Holler and the Shannon Cox Band at 7 p.m.
Saturday has a full-day lineup of performances, food and fun. Gates open at 10 a.m. A special patriotic service begins at 11 a.m. to honor a local Irondale resident and Korean War veteran in a surprise ceremony.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock will also be honored for his 29 years of service, and the Leadwood Police Department will be recognized for their dedication to the community. State Rep. Mike Henderson will present resolutions to the honorees.
Patriot Guard members plan to set up flags before the ceremony. West County Elementary Teacher Jaime Buhrmester and her first-grade students will sing the National Anthem. Bismarck teacher Jenna Meador will sing “God Bless the USA.”
“We’re very patriotic when it comes to the men and women in the service and those who put their lives on the line,” said John Hartley Sr., organizer of the event and president of the Mineral Area Bluegrass Association. “That’s why we choose to honor them each year at our festival.”
West County Choir Director Ryan Hassell will lead high school Swing Choir members in bringing “bluegrass to the porch” when they perform at noon Saturday. They’ll perform “On the Wings of a Dove” by Ferlin Husky, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, and several other songs including “I am a Man of Constant Sorrow,” “Bless the Broken Road,” “Seven Bridges Road,” “I Hope You Dance,” and a medley of John Denver songs.
“We also have some solos from some of the students,” said Hassell. “This should be a fun day!”
Country Fire cloggers, a traditional award-winning clogging team from Ellsinore and Piedmont with dancers of all ages who use their feet to “make the beat,” take the stage at 2:15 p.m.
The Punches Family, a bluegrass gospel group from Fredericktown, takes the stage at 1 p.m.
Kevin and Kim Abney, a Viburnum couple who sing gospel music, perform at 3:15 p.m.
Frank D. Ray, leader of the Grammy-winning Ozark bluegrass band Cedar Hill, play at 4:15 p.m.
The Hartley Family – including John Hartley Sr., daughters Jaime Buhrmester and Jenna Meador, and granddaughters Julia Hartley and Peyton Moses – takes the stage at 5:15. Julia will sing Dolly Parton’s song “Coat of Many Colors” and Peyton will sing “Rocky Top.”
Local band Route 67 performs at 6 p.m.
Nashville artist Jeannie Kendall and Carl Acuff Jr. — or Re-Kendall — take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Kendall was part of the famous father-daughter duo with dad Royce who formed in 1969. They sang in the 1970s and 1980s as The Kendalls.
The two won a 1978 Grammy for Best Country Vocal by a Duo or Group with “Heaven’s Just a Sin Away.” Together, they racked up 22 Top 40 singles, 11 Top 10 hits, and three No. 1 songs including “Thank God for the Radio,” “Sweet Desire” and “Heaven’s Just a Sin Away.”
Royce died in 1998, and Kendall carried on the tradition alone before joining with Carl Acuff Jr., Roy Acup’s third cousin, in a duo called Re-Kendall in 2013. The song “You Got Me” from the new duo’s recent 2020 album titled “The Kendalls Rekindled” was the No. 2 song on the country charts last month. This was announced at the Grand Country Music Hall in Branson after Re-Kendall performed this song at Branson Country USA.
In addition to a long lineup of performers, the two days of events also include fantastic food. Sugarfire Smoke House Farmington will serve their award-winning barbecue plates, along with other food vendors offering including kettle corn, chili, hot dogs, pizza and more. Activities include bouncy house, hayrides, vendor booths and more.
Admission is $5 each day for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Parking is free, and shuttles for the disabled and elderly are available. Restrooms are available onsite.
This weekend’s current weather prediction of sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s will be the perfect combination for this outdoor family event.
Hartley said past Leadwood bluegrass festivals have seen as many as 2,000 people in attendance, and he’s expecting this year’s event to bring as many – if not more – people to the festival.
“We’re so excited this year to be bringing in some of the best entertainment you could find anywhere,” he said. “Mark your calendars and be sure to come.”
Hartley said he’s grateful for the assistance of his wife Doris who assists him with behind-the-scenes planning and paperwork, along with the board and sponsors, who make each festival bigger and better than the previous year.
It’s not too late to become involved in the 2021 event. Sponsors are still needed, and vendor spaces are available for $20 for a 12-by-12 space with electric or $40 for both days. Contact Hartley at 573-218-8257 for information.
He said if it wasn’t for the festival’s sponsors, they wouldn’t be able to charge minimal entry fees.
“Our sponsors are great,” said Hartley. “Critter Lane has sponsored our event for seven years. Unico Bank has also sponsored all seven years of our event.”
Hartley said other sponsors include Charlie Boyer and Jeannie Boyer who offer accommodations for the concert headliner at The Inn St. Gemm; local churches who contribute to this family-friendly non-alcoholic event; Holiday Inn Express of Farmington; Hartley Hearing Aid Sales & Services of De Soto and Fenton; Catfish Kettle of Farmington; Belgrade State Bank; Carla’s Café of Bismarck; and the Daily Journal.
For updates, check the Mineral Area Bluegrass Association’s Facebook page.
The Mineral Area Bluegrass Association Board consists of John and Doris Hartley, Brad LaPlant, Wilma and Harley Adier, Diane Ely, Vera Thebeau, Tony and Tammy Mansell, Nancy Patterson, and Tammy Pyatt and Rachel Pyatt.
If there is rain on Saturday, the event will be held at West County High School.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal