Talented musicians take the stage this weekend in Leadwood

Admission is $5 each day for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Parking is free, and shuttles for the disabled and elderly are available. Restrooms are available onsite.

This weekend’s current weather prediction of sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s will be the perfect combination for this outdoor family event.

Hartley said past Leadwood bluegrass festivals have seen as many as 2,000 people in attendance, and he’s expecting this year’s event to bring as many – if not more – people to the festival.

“We’re so excited this year to be bringing in some of the best entertainment you could find anywhere,” he said. “Mark your calendars and be sure to come.”

Hartley said he’s grateful for the assistance of his wife Doris who assists him with behind-the-scenes planning and paperwork, along with the board and sponsors, who make each festival bigger and better than the previous year.

It’s not too late to become involved in the 2021 event. Sponsors are still needed, and vendor spaces are available for $20 for a 12-by-12 space with electric or $40 for both days. Contact Hartley at 573-218-8257 for information.

He said if it wasn’t for the festival’s sponsors, they wouldn’t be able to charge minimal entry fees.