Talking about hard issues over pie

With January being Trafficking Awareness Month, a newly opened bakery in Bismarck will host a trafficking expert and survivor to speak on the subject and her experience this Saturday.

In November, sisters Lindsey and Annie Ellis opened Granny Barb's Pies, LLC at 1013 Echols St. in Bismarck.

The sisters had grown up in Bismarck and had been looking for a change when they decided to open the bakery together. Lindsey previously worked in social services, and Annie is a former educator. They had worked for an anti-trafficking home for some time before making the change.

"[Annie] was a teacher for our anti-trafficking home, and she was in it for a couple of years," Lindsey explained. "But I've been in it since 2012 and kind of working in a lot of different capacities."

Lindsey said she moved back to the area about a year ago, and she and Annie wanted to bring awareness to important issues, using the pie shop as a platform for the specific causes.

"So that's how our pie shop kind of started," she said. "We used our grandma's recipes to start doing the pies, but we wanted to bring awareness to causes with the idea being that it's easier to talk about these hard cases if you're sitting down with a piece of pie and a cup of coffee and you can kind of have the conversation around a family table.

"So each quarter, our goal is to focus on some kind of charity and a cause so that people can become aware of it," said Lindsey.

On Saturday, trafficking survivor and author Christine McDonald will speak at the pie shop from 6-8 p.m.

McDonald is an internationally-recognized author, speaker and consultant on many subjects. Her life experiences have motivated her to become a catalyst for awareness and change regarding those affected by serious issues, including homelessness, substance abuse, human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, imprisonment and other complex challenges.

Once McDonald made it out of the trafficking life, she began working to change legislation and help those affected.

"She has spoken on a national level for a long time," said Lindsey. "She also had a home named after her in Kansas City because that's where her trafficking occurred. An organization opened up a drop-in center for women up there and they named it Christine's Place after her."

The trafficking survivor wrote a memoir titled "Cry Purple," detailing her experiences. She also authored a book called "Same Kind of Human" designed to teach allies —people who haven't experienced life in trafficking— how to interact with trafficked victims.

Before speaking Saturday evening at Granny Barb's Pies, McDonald will be at the bakery during the day, signing books from around 2:30-4 p.m.

Saturday's event will help support CASA of the Parkland's work in trafficking prevention and education. Along with operating the new bakery, Lindsey works part-time for CASA with her role in the advocacy organization sponsored by a trafficking grant.

She said the goal is to start holding training events and other resources to bring trafficking awareness to the area.

"So that's why we'll be featuring CASA on Saturday night as the charity that we're supporting," Lindsey explained. "Then we also have another charity that we support that's called JKK Inheritance Haven. [JKK] is trying to open a home in Washington County for girls that have been recovered from trafficking."

Looking ahead, Lindsey said another of her and her sister's goals would be to have several other events in the next three or four months that further highlight the issue of trafficking.

Granny Barb's Pies plans to host another event with McDonald sometime in March or April.

"She is featured in a documentary, so we'll be showing the documentary, and then she and I will do a panel together afterward," said Lindsey. "We have to wait until the documentary is released before we can have a date on when we can do that."

Currently, Granny Barb's Pies is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lindsey noted they hope to extend the bakery's hours by the first part of next month.

For more information about Granny Barb's Pies, contact the bakery at 417-425-4818 or visit their Facebook Page, "Granny Barb's Pies, LLC."

For more information about survivor and author Christine McDonald, visit her website at www.christinespeaksministry.com.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

