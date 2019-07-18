{{featured_button_text}}

After a few years, Brian and Joan Hurst’s dream has become reality. The couple and their 15 employees opened The Old No. 102 Tap House & Wood Fired Pizza Saturday.

The couple loves Italy, especially wood-fired pizza, and they thought it was a concept others would also love locally. They felt a nice bar atmosphere with great-tasting drinks and plenty of beer taps would be a nice addition in downtown Farmington.

The Hursts began planning more than eight years ago for the new business, but the pieces never came together with timing and location. They’ve always loved the Braun building on West Columbia and were thrilled when they were finally able to strike a deal to purchase the property in 2017.

“We have been so fortunate to have talented and creative employees who we couldn’t have done all this without,” said Joan.

The pair loves the idea of more thriving businesses calling downtown their home.

“We feel good about investing in the history and revitalization of the area.”

They have owned 12 West for 15 years and said it’s been wonderful to see the shift that has taken place in the downtown area since opening in 2004.

The couple are hands-on owners. Chef Brian works hard to prepare delicious dishes daily at 12 West. He’ll be splitting his time between the two businesses.

“He cooks every day and loves what he does, even though the hours are quite crazy,” said Joan. Brian’s regular workday has averaged more than 15 hours a day.

The restaurants are actually a family affair. The couple has four boys, two of which work at the businesses.

Cuisine served at 102 Tap House is traditional Neapolitan-style food with Italian-inspired cocktails and wines. In addition, there are 20 beers on tap and a large variety of bottled beers.

Everything on the menu is made from scratch, including the pizza dough and sauces.

There are plenty of options to try, including shareables such as the Taphouse poutine, hand-cut fries with cheese curds, porter gravy and chives; garlic knotchos; toasted ravioli; salads; arancini; and buffalo cauliflower.

Wood-fired pizza options are plentiful: Margherita; prosciutto; Soppressata, an Italian salami with red sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno and garlic and chili honey; and The Machine with Italian verde, spinach, zucchini, red onion, artichokes, feta and mozzarella. The Philly pizza has tender sliced sirloin, green peppers and onion, mozzarella and oregano and a cream sauce.

There is even a BYOP option. Guests fill out a card on their table to create their own unique pizza experience.

Pizza crusts can be substituted for a cauliflower crust for an additional charge.

There are dessert possibilities as well: panna cotta, cannoli and pound cake.

Drink options are overflowing: sparkling limoncello, blood orange martini and more.

The Old No. 102 Tap House & Wood Fired Pizza is open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. Find them on Facebook at 102 Tap House.

