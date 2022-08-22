Taste of Washington County set for Saturday

On Saturday, an event showcasing the best of farming and food in Washington County will take place for its 13th year.

This year, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Naturally Meramec to host Taste of Washington County.

The Taste of Washington County will have vendors, a farm tour, and a benefit picnic to showcase the county. A gathering starting at 8 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. at the Potosi Town Square, across from the Farmer’s Market, and will feature produce, plants, jams, jellies, and arts and crafts from the region.

The self-guided farm tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market located at the Washington County Courthouse where guests can pick up the maps to see visit the participating farm venues. Other locations participating include Valley R-VI’s Future Farmers of America Farm, Trace Place Farm, Old Caledonian B&B and Farm, Chicken and the Hare Farm, Hen House Cannery & Goods LLC, Weeks Funny Farms/Simply Herbs Apothecary, Hill Side Vineyard and Orchard, Wright Family Homestead, Pinery Creek Homestead, Jarvis List Creek Farm, Edg-Clif Farms and Vineyard.

On the tour, visitors will get to travel to 10 places, all while learning about growing plants including soybeans, grapes, and other types of fruits. The tours will also learn about history, raising animals, and some items made of farm products including goat milk, soaps, and fudge.

The benefit picnic this year starts at 5:30 p.m. and is hosted by Edg-Clif Farms and Vineyard. The picnic is a five-course picnic dinner at the pavilion and features a locally-sourced pig roast, sausage, vegetables, desserts, and Edg-Clif wine. Each picnic basket costs $80, and serves two people. In order to register, call 573-438-8555.

The annual Field Dinner and Auction supports two agricultural scholarships, as well as a farm business grant for Washington County residents. To date, a total of $14,000 have been awarded to support agriculture in Washington County.

Naturally Meramec is a movement in the Missouri Meramec Region working to capture how special the region is by promoting local products and services, as well as assisting small farms, tourism, and culinary businesses.

Sponsors of the event include Washington County Community Partnership, White Tail Properties, and Naturally Meramec.

More information and photographs of previous tours can be found at homegrownfarmtour.com or on Facebook under Home Grown Farm Tours.