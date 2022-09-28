TDL getting ready for fall fest Saturday

One of the larger lake communities in the Parkland, Terre Du Lac, is welcoming the public to celebrate fall on Saturday at Terre Du Lac Pavilion Park.

The Terre Du Lac Fall Festival will occur 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the park located across from the country club on 1424 Rue Riviera. Games and activities for kids, a cornhole tournament, food vendors, live music and a beer garden are planned throughout the day. A complete schedule of events and activities can be found on the Terre Du Lac Property Owners Association Facebook page, under “events.”

Melissa Patt, who is one of the organizers of the festival under the auspices of Terre Du Lac Property Owners Association, said it’s just one of the many events the association tries to hold throughout the year to make the lake community a vibrant, attractive place to live. Her husband is the president of the association.

“I’m heavily involved with a lot of the events out here, and you know what I’m going for? Hallmark movie,” she said. “Sure, those movies are cheesy and all have the same plot, but wouldn’t you want to live in a fun, pretty place that was safe, you knew your neighbors had your back, and everybody did their best to maintain things and keep them up? Terre Du Lac is like its own little Hallmark movie, for me.”

Sixty craft vendors have rented 76 spaces and will open for business at 9 a.m., Patt said.

“I wanted to get, too, some vendors who could demonstrate their craft, so we’ll have a wood carver, a wooden bowl maker, and a man named Matthew Standing Eagle will be playing Native American wind instruments and selling Aztec artifacts,” Patt said.

Activities for the kids include a bounce house, potato sack races, a haystack in which they can find prizes, a jelly bean guessing game and fun from the Terre Du Lac Fire Department, who will have their trucks to examine, firefighters to meet, and a junior firefighter obstacle course to run.

Adult activities include a 50-50 raffle, beer garden and cornhole tourney at noon, which also includes a raffle for a cornhole set.

The live music is being sponsored by First State Community Bank, Boyer's Funeral Home, Gene's Garage, Fit4Life Fitness and Nutrition, Huck Chiropractic, A Touch of Glass, Mind Body Revitalization.

Performers include Brandon Scherrfius, Jackie Tyler Music and Big Deal Band.

Food trucks will include Casey's Cookin', Amy's Goodies, Mundin's Food, Papa’s Snack Shack, Smokey Valley Meats, QuesoJitas, Terre Du Lac Country Club Beer Garden and Fyre Lake Winery.

The Bounce House will appear courtesy of Rhonda's Bounce House and Barnett Removal Services.