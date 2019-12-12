Plenty of activities are planned for the holiday season. Use our guide here – organized by date – to find several local activities to do this Christmas season with your family.
Now through Dec. 19
Letters to Santa, Farmington
Drop off a letter to Santa in RE/MAX Best Choice’s Santa Express Mailbox.
Location: 3318 Conway Road
Include a self-addressed stamped envelope with letter to receive letter from Santa.
Cost: postage for two envelopes
Now-Dec. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.
Christmas in Lights, Bonne Terre
Stone Park’s drive-through holiday lights display on Berry Road
Features more than 1 million lights and 100 holiday-themed displays
Santa in the Clubhouse Nov. 28, 29, 30, Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20-24 (bring your camera to take photos)
Call 314-769-2283 for information.
Cost: $20 per car (extra fee for buses and large vans)
Now-Dec. 25
Christmas Lights
Park Hills' Columbia Park
Cost: Free
Nov. 28-Jan. 5
Ice skating, Farmington
Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m.; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday
The rink is located in the back parking lot of the library between A Street and College Street.
After Jan. 6, open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February
Skates available to rent for $2.
Cost: free if you provide your own ice skates
Now-Dec. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Winter Wonderland, Farmington
Visit Farmington City Hall to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and see huge holiday train display.
Cost: free
Dec. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Kids Paint Day, Farmington
This holiday kids’ series paint day focuses on holiday signs and snowmen.
All supplies are provided. Projects suitable for kids ages 5-15.
Register online at ThePaintedChairFarmington.com
Cost: $35
Dec. 13-14
“A Merry Christmas Show,” Farmington
Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Centene Center
Area residents perform semi-professional production with dancing and singing.
Call the Farmington Community Civic Center to purchase tickets.
Cost: $13-15 reserved tickets
Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m.
Breakfast with Santa, Park Hills
Bar None Cowboy Church, 507 Dix Ave.
Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon
Visit with Santa
All proceeds benefit Bar None Community Food Pantry
Call 573-330-1525 for advance tickets
Cost: $2 kids and $4 adults for advance tickets ($3 and $5 at door)
Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Santa’s Bash & Christmas Fair, Ste. Genevieve
Event includes crafts, games, inflatables, prizes, visit from Santa, balloon artist, Christmas shopping and more.
Cost: free
Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Granny Got Run Over by a Reindeer Mystery Dinner Theatre Event, Arcadia Valley
Arcadia Academy
Enjoy great food, laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend an interactive dinner theatre event.
Reservations: 314-960-1983 or 573-546-4249
Cost: $35
