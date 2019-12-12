{{featured_button_text}}

Plenty of activities are planned for the holiday season. Use our guide here – organized by date – to find several local activities to do this Christmas season with your family.

Now through Dec. 19

Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa, Farmington

Drop off a letter to Santa in RE/MAX Best Choice’s Santa Express Mailbox.

Location: 3318 Conway Road

Include a self-addressed stamped envelope with letter to receive letter from Santa.

Cost: postage for two envelopes

Now-Dec. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.

Stone Park light show

Christmas in Lights, Bonne Terre

Stone Park’s drive-through holiday lights display on Berry Road

Features more than 1 million lights and 100 holiday-themed displays

Santa in the Clubhouse Nov. 28, 29, 30, Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20-24 (bring your camera to take photos)

Call 314-769-2283 for information.

Cost: $20 per car (extra fee for buses and large vans)

Now-Dec. 25

Lights

Visitors can drive through Columbia Park this holiday season. The city of Park Hills funded the lights and other equipment needed, and the project was done by a group of city employees and volunteers. There is no charge to tour the light show.

Christmas Lights

Park Hills' Columbia Park

Cost: Free

Nov. 28-Jan. 5

Farmington Ice Skating Rink

Ice skating, Farmington

Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m.; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday

The rink is located in the back parking lot of the library between A Street and College Street.

After Jan. 6, open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February

Skates available to rent for $2.

Cost: free if you provide your own ice skates

Now-Dec. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Winter Wonderland

The preparation for Winter Wonderland started at the beginning of November and was a full-time job for six to eight employees over the course of the last few weeks.

Winter Wonderland, Farmington

Visit Farmington City Hall to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and see huge holiday train display.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Cost: free

Dec. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Painted Chair exterior.jpg

The Painted Chair is located at 218 North Washington Street in Farmington. 

Kids Paint Day, Farmington

This holiday kids’ series paint day focuses on holiday signs and snowmen.

All supplies are provided. Projects suitable for kids ages 5-15.

Register online at ThePaintedChairFarmington.com

Cost: $35

Dec. 13-14

Merry Christmas Show

Kerensa and Avelyn Stone pose for a picture during rehearsals for "A Merry Christmas Show."

“A Merry Christmas Show,” Farmington

Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Centene Center

Area residents perform semi-professional production with dancing and singing.

Call the Farmington Community Civic Center to purchase tickets.

Cost: $13-15 reserved tickets

Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa, Park Hills

Bar None Cowboy Church, 507 Dix Ave.

Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon

Visit with Santa

All proceeds benefit Bar None Community Food Pantry

Call 573-330-1525 for advance tickets

Cost: $2 kids and $4 adults for advance tickets ($3 and $5 at door)

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa’s Bash & Christmas Fair, Ste. Genevieve

Event includes crafts, games, inflatables, prizes, visit from Santa, balloon artist, Christmas shopping and more.

Cost: free

Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

Granny Got Run Over by a Reindeer Mystery Dinner Theatre Event, Arcadia Valley

Arcadia Academy

Enjoy great food, laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend an interactive dinner theatre event.

Reservations: 314-960-1983 or 573-546-4249

Cost: $35

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments