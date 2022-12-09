'The Magic of Christmas' concert set for tonight

It’s a festive holiday treat the whole family will enjoy.

The MAC Singers and Community Singers present “The Magic of Christmas” concert this evening. Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s gospel choir and Encore! Kids Chorale group are special guests at the concert.

The event takes place in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m. Doors open a half-hour before the one-hour-and-45-minute concert. Tickets are available at the door and are $4 per person or free for anyone with a MAC ID.

The concert begins with a candlelight procession of “Joy to the World” followed by choirs, solos and ensembles. “The Magic of the Polar Express” appears after a brief intermission with cocoa and cookies.

Sherry Francis, MAC vocal music director and MAFAA instructor, said there will be many special traditional Christmas songs as well as solos and duets during the concert. “Polar Express” songs will be sung by the Encore! Kids Chorale group. The finale will include all of the choirs for John Rutter’s “Gloria” with brass and percussion. As in previous MAFAA concerts, Isaac Hallock will accompany on piano.

“Christmas always seems magical to me,” said Francis. “I love this time of year.”

She said the songs selected for this holiday concert will “bring out the true joy and magic of the Christmas season.” MAFAA’s next choir event is the Disney Spectacular Dessert Theater on March 24.