'The Man in Room 6' comes to Starlite

It’s the story of a young woman meeting an elderly man in a nursing home who claims to be immortal. He tells the woman stories of how he was cursed to live a life of aging and sickness yet never experiences death.

Parkland residents who enjoy horror films won’t want to miss “The Man in Room 6.” It’s screening locally at Starlite Drive-in Friday-Sunday at 7 p.m. each evening. The drive-in theater is located at 15605 North State Highway 21 in Cadet.

Trevor Juenger, independent film producer from St. Louis, will attend the screening on Sunday with some of the actors.

Juenger started making backyard movies when he discovered his parents’ camcorder. His productions have become progressively larger and more detailed over the years. He made a film in high school which was screened in a movie theater in 2005.

“I think that’s what tattooed it to my brain,” he said. “Before that, it was more of a hobby I guess.”

Juenger was inspired by filmmaker Sam Raimi who created the Spider-Man trilogy. He also directed several horror films.

“Sam produced a horror film with his college buddies that became a pretty big success,” he said. “It’s still one of my favorite films.”

When he was a kid, Juenger wrote a letter to Raimi who responded with a very encouraging letter.

“Even if it was his secretary, it meant a lot to me,” he said.

Filmmaker David Lynch was another inspiration for Juenger for his cult films and surrealism.

“At one point, I fell out of love with films because they felt too formulaic,” he said. “Everything felt like the same movie repackaged with different actors.”

Juenger attended Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville when the school did not yet have a film program. So he studied film before dropping out of college. But he later returned to school at Webster University where he earned a degree in film production and obtained his master’s degree.

Although film school was great for showing him how to make more projects, Juenger learned more from making backyard films than anything else. He said film schools often insist that productions are completed in a specific way, but he feels anyone who has produced a film on a tight budget knows they should do whatever they have to in order to complete the project.

“Our productions don’t look like what the studios do,” he said.

Juenger said he calls himself a DIY filmmaker for a reason.

“I have a story that I want to tell, and I generally have to have a hand in all of those things to prevent stalling,” he said.

When he was growing up and learning about films, he wanted to become a director because people talked about them as being the “main creative force behind a film.”

“When I first started working with actors – what directing actually means – I was really intimidated and outside of my comfort zone,” said Juenger. “Now, it’s my favorite thing to do on set because that collaboration is a ton of fun.”

He said he used to force his friends to act in his films. Now, many of his friends first started their careers as actors in his films.

Being a producer is a momentous task. In fact, many people quit before even finishing a film. Juenger described the job as being similar to managing a business that does not make any money.

“You need a firm knowledge of a lot of production aspects,” he said. “Even if you aren’t heading them, you need to know the people you put in charge know what they’re doing, and you need to be able to communicate effectively with them.”

Juenger said if someone can’t be found to fill one of those roles, that becomes the producer’s responsibility.

Through his film work, Juenger has created a wide variety of films, including shorts, experimental projects and feature films. Although he has completed some horror films and loves that particular genre, he does more than that.

He created his pilot film “DOPE” in 2017, which was shot in Farmington. He completed “Hermetica” in 2007, “Johnny Be Gone” in 2011, and “Coyote” in 2014.

Juenger brings real-life stories to the screen for “The Man in Room 6.” In fact, Carrie Juenger, his creative partner, was delivering medical supplies to nursing homes and had some spooky and interesting experiences that are included in the film.

“The more fantastic elements were originally intended for a novel,” he said. “I wanted to give something that I didn’t think I could produce into a film.”

But he said he didn’t really know how to write a novel, so he wrote the story in screenplay format. After a while, he couldn’t imagine the story as anything other than a film.

Juenger said he had more help with this film, but he wrote, directed and completed much of the post-production work.

“Carrie is what we could call an ‘auteur producer,’” he said. “She had a huge hand in the look and feel of the film.”

The two-and-a-half-hour film has been a five-year journey, from writing the script to production. The film was supported financially from the Regional Arts Commission and Missouri Arts Council. Middle West Movies, a non-profit, also assisted with financing and connecting them with production resources.

“I’ve always said my films are like my children,” he said. “It’s the intense efforts of a few very dedicated people all merged together into a cohesive piece.”

Juenger hopes people find “The Man in Room 6” enjoyable on some level.

As for the screening, he’s happy to meet with anyone who would like to chat before, after or during the event. He loves talking to people about the film and their interpretations of some of the sequences and themes because everyone has a slightly different experience.

Juenger said it’s hard to predict where things will go from here, so he’s currently focused on this film.

“If we can build interest and find some kind of success, that will help us produce the next one,” he said. “I’d like to have the means to produce a film every year.”

When Juenger isn’t writing, directing and producing films, he teaches film production and theory courses at Southwestern Illinois College and Webster University.

“If any aspiring filmmakers read this and plan on attending one of those schools, look me up,” he said.

Directions to the drive-in, plus a short teaser of the film, can be found at http://www.starlitedrivein.com. Call the theater at 573-438-4974 for event details.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.