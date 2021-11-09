'The Music Man' comes to MAC stage

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr is so proud of the cast of “The Music Man” that he can’t even begin to make a list.

“But I think the biggest thing is that we are building a family here,” he said. “There are people in, or involved in, this show that have never done anything like this before, but now they will likely stay closely involved for years to come."

Carr said theatre can be an addiction, and he plans to cultivate an environment where people want to keep coming back.

He recalled one of the first things he told the newly named cast back in the summer at their first rehearsal was about making friends.

“I told them all to find someone they didn’t know and to make a friend,” he said.

Carr’s first experience in theatre was more than 20 years ago, and he still has friends from that production.

“People making these relationships and friendships is so important to me,” he said.