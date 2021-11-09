'The Music Man' comes to MAC stage

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr is so proud of the cast of “The Music Man” that he can’t even begin to make a list.
“But I think the biggest thing is that we are building a family here,” he said. “There are people in, or involved in, this show that have never done anything like this before, but now they will likely stay closely involved for years to come."
Carr said theatre can be an addiction, and he plans to cultivate an environment where people want to keep coming back.
He recalled one of the first things he told the newly named cast back in the summer at their first rehearsal was about making friends.
“I told them all to find someone they didn’t know and to make a friend,” he said.
Carr’s first experience in theatre was more than 20 years ago, and he still has friends from that production.
“People making these relationships and friendships is so important to me,” he said.
The outpouring of support from families of the cast has also been a pleasant surprise for Carr. He said there have been numerous times that individuals brought dinner to rehearsal for him, asked what materials needed to be purchased, offered assistance with costumes, and much more. People have shown up to paint, build and locate props.
“It’s been very heartwarming,” said Carr.
He also offered special thanks to Cassondra Smith-Smothers, Lyn Ruess and Faith Smothers for painting books and Abbi Hallock for painting the bricks on the scenery. In addition, the entire library scene would not have been possible without the help of James Patrick Kahn, father of one of the cast members. He not only built the largest piece of scenery for the show, but he was able to get most of the lumber donated from Lowe’s of Farmington and Home Depot in Festus.
One challenge during preparations for this upcoming production is coordinating rehearsal time.
“Fall is a very demanding time of year, so being able to coordinate having 50 people at a rehearsal with no one missing is pretty much not an option,” said Carr. “Between football, marching band, dance, family functions and fall sicknesses, rehearsal attendance has been a pretty big obstacle.”
The cast has had numerous late-night and exhausting practices for the last several days, but they have done a great job of making sure everything has fallen into place.
This large cast takes the stage this week to perform Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” one of the most successful and iconic musicals of all time, Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.
Tickets can be purchased at https://checkout.square.site/buy/5NMIYISTSKELUIKJYCX5ZVL2.
Carr said the audience will be treated to a “classic, with great characters and amazing music.”
He added that the music varies with some fast, upbeat tempo while there are some slower ballads.
“All of the music is very pleasing to the ear and easy to sing along to,” he said.
The choreography for the musical is well orchestrated by Dawn Shaffmaster Fuemmeler.
“When you have a show with a cast this large, you get all different levels of skill and talent in the cast,” said Carr. “Being able to create dances that make everyone look like a good dancer is a very special skill.”
“The Music Man” is the story of a crooked traveling salesman who lands in a small town in Iowa. He goes from town to town trying to convince the local citizens that they need to start a kid’s band.
The salesman, Professor Harold Hill, makes money from selling band uniforms and instruments to the community and then skips town before showing the kids how to play the instruments. Or does he?
Carr said perhaps Hill just finds “something in this little Iowa town that will make him change his ways and stick around. But you’ll have to come see the show to find out.”
“The Music Man” cast includes Michael Cantrell as Harold Hill; Micah Mills as Marcellus Washburn; Ian Miller as Mayor Shinn; Sawyer Kay as Winthrop Paroo; Kevin Willis as Olin Britt; Brian Womble as Oliver Hix; Josh C. Politte as Jacey Squires; Jon Kekec as Ewart Dunlop; Syr Charles Lyons as Charlie Cowell; Zabien Gusman as Tommy Djilas; Eli Hallock as Constable Locke; Zachary Dollar as the train conductor; Sondra Kekec as Marian Paroo; Jennifer Dreyer-Stokes as Mrs. Paroo; Regina Brown-Vaughn as Eulalie Shinn; Viviani Welker as Amaryllis Paroo; Destiny Matysik as Zaneeta Shinn; Cadence Kekec as Gracie Shinn; Abbi Hallock as Ethel Toffelmier; Dawn Shaffmaster Fuemmeler as Alma Hix; Amy Turner-Welker as Maud Dunlop; Liz Konzelmann as Mrs. Squires; Pick-A-Little Ladies Sarah Elders, Alison Burd, Amy Turner-Welker, Dawn Shaffmaster-Fuemmeler, Regina Brown-Vaughn, Abbi Hallock and Liz Konzelmann; traveling salesmen Syr Charles Lyons, Ashton Dane, Henry Konzelmann, Sam Konzelmann, Eli Hallock and Micah Mills; River City Boys Ashton Dane, Zachary Dollar, Sam Konzelmann and Henry Konzelmann; River City Girls Courtlyn Dane, Ellie Womble, Grace Gray, Cheyanne Boley and Tessa Mills; kids’ band Taya Watts, Parker Kekec, Kama Wolk, Cadence Elders, Chloe Cook, Audrey Matthews, Reese Stokes, Trenton Kelley, Eloise Burd, Isiah Dement, Joslyn Soltys, Viviani Welker, Parker Kay, Hannah Matthews, Cadence Kekec and Ella Kekec; and townspeople Aliza Reid, Lauren Jackson, Hannah Matthews, Alexandria Eaton, Abigail Kahn. Sophie Haferkamp, Joslyn Soltys, Tessa Mills, Cheyenne Boley, Ellie Womble, Henry Konzelmann, Sam Konzelmann, Courtlyn Dane, Reese Stokes, Kaylin Dollins, Audrey Matthews, Chloe Cook, Cadence Elders, Kama Wock, Parker Kekec, Taya Watts, JoAnna Watts, Zachary Dollar, Ashton Dane, Chloe Cook, Eloise Burd, Trenton Kelley, Isiah Dement and Anderson Burd.
Behind-the-scenes cast members include Sherry Francis, music director; Isaac Hallock, accompanist; Dawn Shaffmaster Fuemmeler, choreographer; Michael Goldsmith, band leader; woodwinds Nicole Bunse, Kim Gerhard, Mari Porter and Austin Sikes; trumpets Bob Monks, Sandra Stoekel and Caleb Dougherty; trombones Shane Verges, Dan Schunks and Kurt Bauche; Isaac Hallock, piano; Elliot Naes, bass guitar; and Joe Strobl, drums.
