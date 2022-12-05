'The Nutcracker' comes to life this week

“The Nutcracker” ballet is more than a simple Christmas production. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience which brings hundreds of people together to see a magical holiday performance come to life.

“The Nutcracker” takes place Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Farmington Centene Center. Tickets are available at the civic center at 2 Black Knight Drive. Call 573-756-0900 for more information.

The Jones family makes the holiday show a family affair. In fact, this is the fourth year they’ll take part in it.

Jeffrey and Ashley Jones and their children, son Asa and daughter Maddie, each have roles in this week’s production.

Jeffrey and Ashley are dancing together in the party scene, and Jeff is playing the role of Mother Ginger. Asa will take part in the Spanish and Russian dances, while Maddie is a party girl and Arabian maiden.

This year’s show is Asa’s first time on stage for “The Nutcracker.” He has been part of the stage crew in the past.

Maddie was a party girl, mouse, angel and Gingersnap in past performances. In fact, in the last “Nutcracker,” Jeffrey and Maddie performed together as Mother Ginger and Gingersnap.

Ashley is also assisting in wardrobe.

“We love doing this as a family,” she said.

Dancing was a big part of her life growing up, and Jeffrey was always involved in theater in high school and college.

“We see this as a family activity where we can share these experiences with our children and pass on our love for the arts,” said Ashely. “I am looking forward to watching both of my babies dance from the wings.”

“The Nutcracker” brings families together and builds new friendships. In fact, some friends have performed together in many “Nutcracker” productions.

Senior Sydney Wynn, 17, of Farmington, said the “Nutcracker” brings “so many people together and creates not just a beautiful production, but beautiful relationships.”

“The energy attached to this ballet is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my lifetime,” she said. “People from all walks of life come together for the same reason: their love for the arts.”

Wynn, daughter of Kathy and Jeremy Wynn, has been part of “The Nutcracker” for as long as she can remember. No matter if she was on stage performing or watching in the audience, this production has deeply impacted her.

“I am forever thankful for the lifelong lessons and memories I have gained because of this ballet,” she said. “Even after I take my final bow, a piece of me will always belong to the stage.”

Wynn will perform the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy, flower and snowflake in this week’s production.

“I’ve been extremely excited to experience new things such as partnering for the first time and have learned many valuable lessons that will not only help me better myself as a dancer but also as an individual,” she said.

With this being her final time to perform in “The Nutcracker,” Wynn is grateful for this opportunity, cherished watching her friends and fellow dancers perform, and had the privilege of performing with so many talented dancers.

“This is an incredible honor and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to do it one final time,” she said.

Regardless of how beautiful the audience feels the performance is, they will never fully understand how much goes into the preparation for “The Nutcracker.” The extensive preparation takes months in order to prepare for such a large production.

It also takes organization and expertise in order to have four successful consecutive performances Thursday through Saturday.

“The audience will never know the true root of the production’s beauty that can be found standing just behind the stage-left curtain,” said Wynn. “She is our glue, our signifier, our everything.”

Wynn was referring to Kimberly Gavin Anderson, creator and artistic director of the local production of “The Nutcracker.”

“Mrs. Anderson is unlike anybody I have ever met,” said Wynn. “Her constant reminders of how loved and appreciated we all are mean more than she could ever know. She has changed the lives of so many without even realizing it.”

She said Anderson “embodies everything good and wonderful in this world and has done so much more than teach us ballet.”

“The strength and love behind what we do is all thanks to her,” said Wynn. “As the motto of Ballet Arts Center, this truly is ‘not just about dance, it’s about raising children.’”

“The Nutcracker” alternates every other year with “A Merry Christmas Show.” Both productions are sponsored by the Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre, a nonprofit organization formed in 1981 to enable local dancers to participate in a large-scale semi-professional production.

For Wynn, she has gained a “home” with her “Nutcracker” family.

“It’s been a place where there is absolutely no judgment and no shortage of love,” she said. “Each year, the cast grows together and becomes a family, and that is what I will miss the most.”

Emma Burgess, 17, is another one of the four seniors who are performing in their last “Nutcracker.” She is the daughter of Bret and Alycia Burgess of Farmington. She will perform the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy, Spanish, snowflake and flower.

One thing she always looks forward to is when the dancers finally take the stage after months of rehearsals.

“Once we walk onto the stage, all the fears and worries disappear with every step taken,” she said, “and we see everything come together beautifully.”

Like Wynn, Burgess is excited to partner with a guest dancer for the first time. In addition, she’s looking forward to seeing some of her best friends perform while she watches from behind the curtain.

She also credited Anderson with impacting her life.

“Mrs. Anderson has made a substantial impact on my life and has taught me along with many other fellow dancers the values and importance of dancing and life,” said Burgess. “The backstage moments are some of my best memories because it’s where the action takes place that many of the audience members are unaware of.”

She’s also grateful for Assistant Artistic Director Maggie Jeude Haupt and will never be able to adequately express her love and gratitude for these two ladies and the production.

“Both the people and the dancing bring not only the studio together, but it brings the community together as a whole,” she said. “From a little girl, ‘The Nutcracker’ brought me to find my love for the arts, and I found it to be a show that anyone can enjoy.”

Burgess has experienced many emotions regarding her final performance in “The Nutcracker.”

“It has been a very surreal feeling knowing it is complete after the final curtain closes Saturday night,” she said.

But she’s looking forward to returning in years to come to watch the next generations perform “The Nutcracker” and to view the production from the audience’s perspective.

“Though no matter where my next steps in life take me, I will always miss the family and home the studio and theater have given me,” she said. “I am so thankful for the time and privilege to be part of ‘The Nutcracker’ family.”

Seventeen-year-old Park Hills resident Jade Davis is the daughter of Erika and Robert Davis. She’s performing the role of Arabian Princess, Marzipan, flower and snowflake and is anxious for the audience to see the results of all the dancers’ hard work and countless hours of studio rehearsals.

However, she is heartbroken because this is also her last “Nutcracker” performance. So, she’s trying to soak up every minute of the experience and will forever cherish this opportunity.

“I’ll miss the ambiance of ‘Nutcracker’ rehearsals,” she said, “and the ‘community’ we have built in the studio.”

Davis dearly loves her instructors and fellow dancers.

“Although rehearsal can be stressful at times, I’ve learned to live in the moment,” she said. “This will be the last time I’ll be dancing in ‘The Nutcracker’ and I’m truly going to miss it and all the special people who work together to create it.”

Eighteen-year-old Ruth McCarty is daughter of John and Jessica McCarty. She’ll perform the roles of Snow Queen, Marzipan, flower and snowflake but is apprehensive about her final “Nutcracker” performance.

“I really love ballet and with this being my last ‘Nutcracker,’ that really makes me sad,” she said. “I’m am trying to stay positive about it so I can have better vibes going into performing.”

She’s choosing to focus on her performance instead of thinking about how it’s her final performance.

McCarty said she’s known most of the girls in the production for about 14 years. They’ve all worked through the difficulties of being teenagers together, and her fellow dancers, along with her time at the studio, have greatly impacted her life.

“I will carry so many life lessons that Mrs. Anderson has given us for many years to come,” she said. “I am so grateful that God placed me in such an amazing studio.”

McCarty is excited to see her family, friends and fiancé in the audience when she performs this week. Her grandmother is also taking some of her friends to see McCarty’s final “Nutcracker” performance.

When these four talented young ladies dance in front of hundreds of people in their final performances this week, it’s guaranteed they along with their “Nutcracker” family will receive a standing ovation for a job well done.