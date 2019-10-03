Laura Berkerey has an eye for beauty. She is a self-taught artist who never once took an art class. And she’s a pharmacist.
“I love color, fashion and home décor,” said Berkerey. “Actually, I love every color and anything to do with color.”
She and her husband Martin own The Painted Chair. They moved to the area about three years ago with their children Josie and Luke after they fell in love with a log cabin near St. Joe State Park and the local school system.
Berkerey works part-time as a local pharmacist and full-time at her business in downtown Farmington.
“I always tell people I’m not an artist,” she said. “I’ve never done any canvas paintings. I’ve never even tried it.”
Someone told her about chalk-style paint several years ago when she lived in Waterloo. After that, she was hooked. She went to a mom’s group at church where they painted picture frames using this type of paint.
After that, she was a regular at her paint store in Columbia, Ill.
“I pretty much painted everything in my house, from vanities to mirrors to furniture. It was my stress reliever. It’s what I did to unwind.”
When the couple moved to Park Hills, she had been a pharmacist for 20 years and was burned out. Her husband, Martin, was retired and was always doing “fun stuff.”
“I wanted to do fun stuff too,” said Berkerey.
So she made trips back to Columbia to purchase her paint products because they weren’t sold in this area. One day, it occurred to Berkerey that if a little shop like the one in Columbia – a smaller town than Farmington – could do what they were doing, then she could do the same thing.
When Berkerey turned 40, she promised herself she was going to do something fun.
“It was kind of a leap of faith,” she said.
She fell in love with downtown Farmington and knew she wanted to open her own business there.
“We’re all about restoring what’s old,” she said, “and I was super pleased to land in downtown when we started the shop.”
She first opened at 3 North Jefferson in September 2017. She painted furniture and offered Bring Your Own Piece painting workshops.
But parking was a huge issue. When Berkerey started thinking about expanding to have more space for workshops and parking, she knew she wanted to stay in downtown Farmington. Finding a downtown building that had adequate space for what she needed was a challenge.
Fast forward almost two years later. A frequent painter and friend, Terri Willette, who owns Emma’s gift shop in Farmington, mentioned an opportunity to Berkerey. She had found a large space but it was too big for Emma’s. Willette asked Berkerey to take a look at the 4,000-square-feet space and suggested they split the space in half.
Berkerey loved the idea. She officially opened The Painted Chair at her new space on Sept. 1 at 218 N. Washington in Farmington.
She tested 20 or 30 different brands of paint before she decided to use and sell Miss Lillian’s NO-WAX Chock Paint, which is also made in the U.S. The woman who makes the paint lives in Clarksville, Tennessee, and offers “wonderful service and wonderful paint.”
“If I want a new color, she makes a new color for me,” she said, “and provides two-day delivery. If I have a question, she responds via text. I’m super pleased with my choice of paint and the high-quality product that I am able to provide for my customers. She’s always coming out with new products and new accessories.”
Berkerey said her customers come back and ask for more of the paint.
One specific product Berkerey raves about is the swamp mud. The product is used before something with a slick finish is to be painted such as a mirror or plastic. A coat of swamp mud is applied to the item.
“It has a little bit of pixie dust in it,” said Berkerey. “I don’t know what the magic is, but it has an extra bit of grip. You can put a coat on and go ahead and paint your item.”
Distressed painting is another customer favorite. Berkerey uses a wax bar to apply wax in certain areas before an item is painted by lightly rubbing those areas with a rag.
Berkerey said the chock paint has a base of calcium, similar to Tums, and has been around for years but has taken a resurgence lately. This type of paint covers anything and also dries quickly. It is initially soft, which makes distressing it easier to accomplish the rustic or farmhouse look.
She has used the paint on everything from glass to plastic to wood and even upholstery because “it’s that easy.”
“It’s very versatile and 100 percent natural,” said Berkerey. “It has no toxins and is not oil-based. If you paint something with it, you can feel comfortable with your baby touching it or your dog grabbing it.”
Berkerey said the technical term is VOCs, or volatile organic compounds. The VOC rating for chock paint is zero.
“What’s cool is we can have 20 people in here painting and you don’t smell a thing,” said Berkerey. “With latex paint, you know you’re painting a wall.”
She said they can paint furniture and any other projects and there are no indoor odors so they don’t disturb their neighbor Emma’s customers.
“It’s something you can do indoors when the weather is bad,” Berkerey said.
The Painted Chair has evolved over the last two years to include signs, which were a perfect fit for Berkerey because she already had all the paint colors. She purchased a vinyl cutter and necessary equipment to make the signs. Signs have become the top-selling item. On a small scale, they make custom signs and complete many custom orders.
Her husband, Martin, knew nothing about woodcutting but he learned everything he could by watching videos online. Now, he’s made everything from wooden sleds to clocks.
Sleds are the second most popular product. All of the lumber for these projects is sourced locally.
“Martin is here almost every day right by my side helping me work,” said Berkerey.
She said he’s from England, and “people really dig his accent.”
“They get cranky when he’s not here because everybody loves Martin,” she said.
Martin was in software sales before he retired. Now, he’s really enjoying his new career in woodworking.
“He’s really into it,” she said. “It’s an outlet for him too.”
Canvases are another huge part of The Painted Chair in which artist Beth Vogelsang is an integral part. She does all the canvas painting classes and works at the shop along with Berkerey and Madisyn Popanz, a college student who helps with painting furniture.
Another aspect of The Painted Chair in which Berkerey is passionate about are the youth art classes on Thursday nights for ages 5-15. Information is available online as to the days, times and themes for the classes.
Berkerey truly enjoys owning The Painted Chair but it’s sometimes very exhausting. She begins her day early, around 8:30 a.m. Then after working a full day in the shop she goes home to do most of the behind-the-scenes jobs like updating the website, Facebook posts, project designing, etc. She easily works 12-hour days.
“But my days don’t feel long because the work is something I really love to do.”
As a business owner, the freedom to go in the direction that she wants to go is refreshing. She has worked in pharmacy for other people and her hands are always tied with decision-making.
“Now I have the flexibility to change and evolve based on what my customers want.”
One of her favorite things about being a local business owner is getting to know all the people. She almost always sees someone she knows when she drives down the street.
“The amount of people I know and the love I have received as a result of the shop has just been incredible,” said Berkerey. “We have received so much community support.”
There are numerous opportunities for people to be creative at The Painted Chair, from participating in painting classes to open paint events to kids’ art classes and more. They offer private parties for all kinds of events: team-building workshops, birthday parties, bachelorette fun and more.
They also stay open late on the first Friday of every month as part of the Downtown Development Association’s First Friday events. This Friday’s event features Vogelsang with a “Hocus Pocus” painting. The November event will be the downtown Christmas open house.
Berkerey said anyone interested in hosting a holiday event at The Painted Chair should make plans soon because spots fill up quickly.
Berkerey said doing a paint workshop is “like eating a Dorito, you can’t just do one. You can’t just paint one sign.”
Now that The Painted Chair has more space, they will be painting more pieces of larger furniture to sell. Customers can visit the shop to browse completed pieces to find a particular item.
“We keep evolving based on what our customers want,” said Berkerey. “We have our formula down with what we’re doing and what we’re about and we’ll be continuing to work on that.”
Although flyers are available at the shop, Berkerey said her website – ThePaintedChairFarmington.com – is where customers should find up-to-date class information, book workshops and classes, find information on projects and pricing, and more. You can also find her on Etsy at ThePaintedChairMo
