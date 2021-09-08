The Rolling Dumplin Pot emerges

“Remembering … at my Granny’s … smelling chicken and dumplins cooking on a Sunday morning is like remembering a secret that someone told long ago, a secret that you pull out, think about for a minute, smile and be thankful, and then tuck it back away until you need it again. It’s a secret smell completely missed by all … until now.”
These words can be found on Krystal Kaiser-Barton’s food trailer, The Rolling Dumplin Pot.
Krystal opens her brand new business Friday at The Painted Chair in Farmington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Krystal said her grandmother, Margaret Hedrick, is her inspiration for beginning this new venture.
“My grandma never said ‘dumpling’ a day in her lifetime,” she said. “She always said ‘chicken and dumplins.’ So it seemed only fitting to call my business The Rolling Dumplin Pot.”
Krystal said she is good at two things: kids and cooking.
Her husband, Lindell, told her after more than 20 years in the classroom, she needed to take a break from education.
“Everyone loves your chicken and dumplins,” he told her. “I think you should try a food truck.”
So that’s how Krystal arrived at this new adventure. Even though Lindell will help her when possible, she will be tackling this new venture mostly on her own since her husband already has a career.
“Yes, I am a little crazy,” she said with a laugh. “I like busy, and I am definitely not afraid to work.”
Lindell will help Krystal at larger venues when he can.
“He has already helped me so much by setting up the trailer and just supporting me in this journey,” she said. “Anytime I would say, ‘I would like to try something completely different from teaching,’ all he ever said was, ‘Do it.’ So here we are.”
So Friday is the day Krystal will be rolling out her dumplins for the public to taste for the first time. She is partnering with The Copper Lantern and The Painted Chair, both businesses in downtown Farmington, to host her grand opening. She will be parked at 218 N. Washington.
Krystal has been contacted by numerous area businesses and schools to invite her to set up her food trailer on their parking lot. She plans to participate in Food Truck Friday as soon as possible.
Now as Krystal’s dream is becoming reality, she fondly recalled sweet memories of when she stood on a chair in her beloved grandma’s kitchen so she could be tall enough to watch her roll out dumplins.
Memories of the pair sitting on the back porch snapping green beans out of a five-gallon bucket they had just picked out of the garden. The smell of hot, golden-brown rolls coming out of the oven. Shucking sweet corn from the garden with the summer wind blowing their hair. Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies Grandpa Ray Hedrick quickly snatched up.
“He shoved the entire cookie in his mouth so Grandma didn’t see him,” said Krystal, “but he always told on himself because of the big smile on his face.”
These special memories are Krystal’s inspiration for opening The Rolling Dumplin Pot.
“Families sitting around the table talking, laughing, enjoying each other’s company,” she said. “Nothing in our hands but a fork. We were never worried about what other people were doing. We were just too busy doing absolutely nothing with nowhere to go but to just enjoy the family being together and good food.”
Krystal has always loved to cook. She enjoys good food.
“I’m not a snacker,” she said. “I do not want chips, ice cream or cakes. I want good, home-cooked food. And I want a lot of it.”
She doesn’t waste time with “a tiny little portion made for a toddler. Load my plate with goodness.”
Although Krystal has not formally been trained, she worked in the Bonne Terre Head Start kitchen for a few years. There, she “learned how to be a better person while working there.” Next, she moved to Head Start in Farmington where she prepared three family-style meals for 20 kids and staff five days a week.
But most of Krystal’s training came from her grandmother’s kitchen.
When family and friends ask Krystal for her recipes, it’s difficult for her to share them only because she does not measure ingredients. She doesn’t set timers. She is a “some of this, more of that, let’s try this” cook. Her chicken and dumplins recipe came directly from her grandma.
For The Rolling Dumplin Pot, Krystal plans to start with delicious, made-from-scratch rolled-out-daily chicken and dumplins; buttery golden corn; home-style green beans; self-rising straight-from-the-oven rolls; and warm chocolate chip cookies “where the chocolate just melts in your mouth.” Sweet tea, freshly made lemonade or bottled water are the perfect drinks for this comfort-food meal.
Krystal has an answer for those who do not like chicken and dumplins: who doesn’t like chicken and dumplins?
“My answer is always, ‘that’s the good thing about food trucks, there is something for everyone.’”
Krystal said she’s thought about this new journey for a long time. She’s excited to meet new people and catch up with all the families she’s met over the years. She’s also anxious to have adult conversations because she’s spent the last 20 years in preschool classrooms.
“And I want to try to bring something a little different to the area,” she said.
Krystal is prepared for challenges she will likely experience. Fellow food truck and trailer owners have warned her about the intense heat from working in these mobile restaurants. But hard work doesn’t deter Krystal because her grandfather always taught her to be the hardest worker in the room.
“And when you’re the only one in the room, it should be easy,” she said.
One thing she plans to incorporate into her daily outings are sayings from her grandparents. They taught her so much and were such special people.
“I just want to celebrate them because they brought me so many memories, laughter and love,” she said. “So, I want the community to share things with me that their grandparents say to them.”
Krystal has a spot on her trailer where she plans to share grandparents’ wise words.
Besides her grandparents and husband, she credits her children Kasia and KB “for going after what they want” and inspiring her every day.
“They have shown me confidence and the ability to make things happen,” she said. “If you want something, then work hard enough to have it.”
Her “work kids” – Abbi, Yuri, Maggie and Kylie – have also encouraged her to take this leap of faith and always make her feel like she can do anything.
Her brother Shane has been supportive as well.
And of course, The Rolling Dumplin wouldn’t be possible without Lindell’s unwavering support.
“Without him, I would have nothing,” she said. “He literally does anything I ask him to do. He may use caulk, duct tape or Gorilla glue, but he will get it done.”
Krystal said she is “crazy excited” to start this journey.
“My grandpa always told me ‘can’t never could.’ You were right, Grandpa. I can and I will. Just as long as I am traveling forward, I just can’t back that trailer. Never could. So, if you see me struggling, mind your own business.”
Krystal may be contacted by email at therollingdumplinpot@gmail.com or through her Facebook page for those who would like to arrange for her to set up at their business or other site. Customers can also find out the daily location of The Rolling Dumplin Pot by checking this page.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal