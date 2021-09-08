The Rolling Dumplin Pot emerges

“Yes, I am a little crazy,” she said with a laugh. “I like busy, and I am definitely not afraid to work.”

Lindell will help Krystal at larger venues when he can.

“He has already helped me so much by setting up the trailer and just supporting me in this journey,” she said. “Anytime I would say, ‘I would like to try something completely different from teaching,’ all he ever said was, ‘Do it.’ So here we are.”

So Friday is the day Krystal will be rolling out her dumplins for the public to taste for the first time. She is partnering with The Copper Lantern and The Painted Chair, both businesses in downtown Farmington, to host her grand opening. She will be parked at 218 N. Washington.

Krystal has been contacted by numerous area businesses and schools to invite her to set up her food trailer on their parking lot. She plans to participate in Food Truck Friday as soon as possible.

Now as Krystal’s dream is becoming reality, she fondly recalled sweet memories of when she stood on a chair in her beloved grandma’s kitchen so she could be tall enough to watch her roll out dumplins.