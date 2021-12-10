‘The Understeaker’ and four other contestants face off in Saturday sandwich challenge

The Hot Brown. Reuben. Philly Cheesesteak. There are plenty of signature sandwiches that are famous in the U.S.

There is even a mile-high multilayered sandwich called the Dagwood that was made famous by the character Dagwood in the comic strip Blondie.

Now there are a few local food truck owners who have made their own signature sandwiches.

The story began when The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering owner Tom Abel, Casey Richardson of Casey’s Cookin’, and Fired’s Chris Dunlap were set up at a recent event in Park Hills.

The weather wasn’t cooperative that day, so not as many hungry customers as usual were visiting the food trucks. As a result, the food truck owners had time to talk.

“We were slow and bouncing ideas off of one another because we’re all a little nuts,” said Abel, “and that’s what we do when we get together. We have fun together.”

Richardson has been wanting to do a food challenge for a long time. So, the first five people who responded to a social media post by The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering will take on the sandwich challenge.

So that’s how The Super Sandwich Showdown was created.

The participants who plan to eat their way through Saturday’s competition include Josh McMillen, Bailey Stegall, Scott Jones, Roger Seabaugh Jr. and Carlos “The Understeaker” Tapia.

This eating contest takes place Saturday in Park Hills at the Christmas In Our Hometown event.

“’Slauterhouse’ had a very nice ring to it to add to the name and we were pretty sure the owner, Holly, would be all for it, so we went with The Super Sandwich Showdown at The Slauterhouse,” said Abel.

This food challenge consists of three mega sandwiches and an order of fries. The contestants will pay $30 for their food. They will compete to win $200 worth of gift certificates and receive their $30 back if they can finish all the food in 30 minutes.

Slauterhouse Craft Parlour is a new business located in downtown Park Hills.

Dunlap’s sandwich in the competition is the Fired Sandwich consisting of mortadella sausage, Italian cured pork shoulder called coppa, provolone, pepperoni and the signature Fired sauce. All of these items are pressed between two pieces of housemade bread with banana peppers and black olives.

He said he thinks this contest is going to be tough.

“But with the right strategy, I think it can be done,” said Dunlap.

Richardson’s creation is the CMFR Reuben Sandwich consisting of smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, CMFR sauce and rye bread.

“It might have more on it, but it definitely has that,” he said.

Richardson said he’s excited to work with his best friends at Saturday’s event.

“I’m excited to see a few lucky people get to make themselves miserable off of the best food in the Parkland!” he said.

The third and final sandwich is Abel’s Matt Foley.

“Just like the Chris Farley motivational speaker character,” said Abel.

The Matt Foley is a single burger patty topped with grilled onions, a fried chicken breast, freshly sliced jalapenos, Pepper Jack and cheddar cheeses, spicy mayonnaise, wing sauce, chipotle ranch and bacon.

Abel said he hopes somebody wins, or at least comes close to successfully accomplishing this mega-eating task.

“That way, there is more excitement and more likely to generate responses for the next showdown,” said Abel. “My money is on ‘The Understeaker.’ He’s been preparing all week by only eating grapes and drinking water!”

Regardless of the winner, the three food truck friends wish all competitors the best of luck and guarantee everyone is going to have a great time.

There’s good news for the crowd, too. They won’t simply be drooling over these iconic sandwich creations. They’ll be able to purchase these flavorful – and likely unforgettable – sandwiches individually from each of the three food trucks downtown.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

