'The Understeaker' wins

The sandwiches were of epic proportions and unforgettable creations.

The Lunch Lady Food Truck’s Matt Foley, named after actor Chris Farley’s motivational speaker character: a single beef patty paired with a fried chicken breast and topped with grilled onions, bacon, freshly sliced jalapenos, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, spicy mayonnaise, wing sauce, and chipotle ranch.

The CMFR Reuben. With smoked corn beef and candied bacon, Casey’s Cookin’s sandwich was epic with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and secret CMFR sauce on rye bread.

Then there was the Fired Sandwich. Mortadella sausage and Italian cured pork shoulder topped with provolone, pepperoni, banana peppers and olives, and signature sauce, all pressed between homemade bread.

This first-ever Super Sandwich Showdown at The Slauterhouse took place at one of Park Hills’ newest businesses, Slauterhouse Craft Parlour. The competition was part of Christmas In Our Hometown in downtown Park Hills.

The eating contest was the creation of three local food truck owners – Casey Richardson, Tom Abel and Chris Dunlap after they set up together recently in Park Hills.

Richardson, owner of Casey’s Cookin’, had been wanting to do a food challenge. So The Lunch Lady’s Tom Abel created a social media post to ask for competitors. The five spots filled almost instantly.

And that’s how the sandwich showdown began.

The contestants consisted of Scott Jones, Bailey Stegall, Roger Seabaugh Jr., Carlos “The Understeaker” Tapia and Jason Johnson, who filled in for Josh McMillen who was unable to take part in the contest.

Tapia posted a bit of friendly banter on social media before the contest.

“Are these the people looking to get victimized…I hope they have their mommies on speed dial,” he said.

Tapia encouraged others to come together to join him in the colossal task.

“With Daddy-O [Don Marler, owner of DaddyO’s Cheesesteaks food truck] as my corner man, I know anything is possible,” he said, “but with your cheers and support, it will be but a certainty I conquer this eating challenge! Park Hills, I’m coming for YOU!”

On the day of the contest, the competitors’ table was surrounded by people watching, interacting and cheering on their favorite eater.

“The contest came down to one contestant and the last second on the clock,” said Richardson. “The event was very fun and exciting!”

He said all five competitors were in good spirits and enjoyed themselves … until the end.

“My sandwich was competition-worthy, weighing over a pound and extra delicious so they would enjoy every miserable bite,” said Richardson of the CMFR Reuben.

Richardson said when the challenge was completed, he was certain all competitors could not have eaten one more bite.

“We would love to do another competition and we’re brainstorming at the moment,” he said. “We will have the Super Sandwich Showdown annually I believe.”

Richardson said he ended up selling out of his CMFR Reuben.

Dunlap said the huge crowd was supportive and the contestants liked his sandwich. He also sold out of the Fired Sandwich.

Abel said the three owners were surprised by the large turnout.

“We packed the place out pretty good,” he said, “and we had the table where they were eating surrounded and had it three to four people deep on both sides.”

Abel said all five competitors put on a “pretty good showing” because they each had different strategies on how they thought they could finish – and perhaps win.

Scott Jones, of Park Hills, considers himself a foodie and enjoys supporting local food trucks because they’re the “best food options in the area. We like to support them and are always trying to promote them and get more people to check them out.”

He has done a few small local eating contests, but this particular event was the biggest challenge for him so far.

But the contest didn’t go as well as Jones had hoped.

“My wife kinda pressured me into it,” he said. “I used to eat a ton of food, but slowed down after I hit 30. I want to do it again, but I’ll have to train a bit for it.”

Jones said The Lunch Lady’s Matt Foley was his favorite sandwich. He often orders their buffalo chicken and burgers.

He also enjoyed the Fired Sandwich, but admitted he isn’t the biggest fan of Reuben sandwiches.

When the contest started, the competitors tackled the sandwiches with instant enthusiasm as spectators cheered them on and took photos and videos.

But one by one, they slowly dropped out until only “The Understeaker” was the last competitor standing.

“I think he came in knowing he was going to finish and finish before anyone,” said Abel.

After all, Tapia had only eaten grapes and drank water the week leading up to the contest.

“I’ve heard before that to help stretch out the lining of some competitive eaters’ stomachs, they eat grapes – whole if possible – and just massive amounts of water,” said Tapia. “So I just followed that advice and had some full belly moments, or what I thought were full belly moments, through the week.”

Although he had always had an interest in participating in a mass-eating contest, Tapia had never done it. He had only participated in a jalapeno-eating contest on Cinco de Mayo for Los Fuentes Mexican Restaurant in Arnold. He’s won that contest three times.

“I just enjoy the competition and the strategy people bring to the table literally,” he said. “Once the time to perform comes, I’m fairly confident some, would even say cocky, but that’s to psych out your opponent, just like a stare-down before a boxing or UFC fight. The bell hasn’t rung but the fight’s already started.”

Tapia said he’s a city boy from Chicago.

“I never knew towns this small could come together so well and celebrate,” he said. “I was very impressed.”

“Everyone in the crowd had their doubts,” Tapia said. “They were surprised at the amount of food and sizes of the sandwiches.”

At the conclusion of the competition, Tapia was the only one to finish all three sandwiches and the order of fries. In fact, at the remaining five-minute mark, everyone else had surrendered their sandwiches.

Tapia first tackled the well-crafted and flavorful Fired Sandwich, followed by the humongous CMFR Reuben and the order of fries.

The Matt Foley was the last sandwich creation. The task seemed daunting, but Tapia powered through to complete the task within 30 minutes by pacing himself.

“The sandwiches themselves were gnarly in the most delicious way possible,” said Tapia.

He did not know the Fired Sandwich had black olives. Even though he loves food, olives have always been a “big no” for him. He even considered requesting to have the olives held from the sandwich. But he didn’t want to be “that guy.”

But as a spotlight on the culinary prowess Chris Dunlap, Tapia said that sandwich just might have turned him back to the olive.

“I enjoyed it and it was my first bite of the competition,” he said. “I needed to know how much of an issue the olive was going to be for me, and I was pleasantly surprised.”

He said his initial plan was to knock out the skinny sandwich first.

“Although this sandwich might have been thin, the sheer property this sandwich took up was insane,” said Tapia. “I honestly thought for a second I was going to tap out on sheer jaw muscle pain.”

As for Richardson’s Reuben, it should have been disqualified.

“It didn’t match the picture at all,” said Tapia. “I received its diabetic gamma ray-laden cousin. The only thing that got me through was the fact that the man knows how to play off flavors.”

With its smoked corn beef, sauerkraut and dressing, Tapia said none of these three sandwich creations deserved to be eaten so fast.

“That’s the saddest part of the whole competition, there were three delicious sandwiches that I will one day go back to because they deserve to be eaten slowly and every facet of flavor enjoyed,” he said.

Then Tapia was down to 12 minutes to go with about 12 fries and one sandwich remaining. He had saved Abel’s Matt Foley burger-chicken combination last.

“I don’t want to pick favorites and no knock on Casey or Chris, but if I didn’t say Tom is a mobile culinary genius on record, I’d be disappointed in myself and also Julie, I can’t forget her!” he said. “But this burger was the smallest and I wanted to enjoy as much as I could.”

Tapia took the top bun off and ate it, along with the bacon and fresh jalapenos, and then he attacked the bottom fun with the patty and cheeses. The last few bites consisted of the fried chicken breast.

Even though he ate the sandwich in sections, “every bite was as delicious as the previous one.”

Tapia, of Imperial, is assistant operations manager for Daddy-O’s Cheesesteaks food truck.

“If it wasn’t for Don hiring me over a year ago, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “The opportunities to run a food truck in different towns has been nothing but a blessing, especially the moments you get to meet up with other individuals who want to spread the love of food like Chris, Tom and Casey!”

He said he’s happy he happened to see Abel’s Facebook post about the eating contest because there was no way he was going to pass up an opportunity to see some of his favorite people and get a meal.

As for plans to enter another eating contest, he said he’s ready for the next competition.

Tapia declined any of the prizes. He said as someone who also works on a food truck, they like to take care of each other. During slower work times or at the end of their shift, they check on each other and see if they’d like to share something.

“They were the first to do that for me,” said Tapia, “and I don’t forget that or take that lightly.”

So he would rather the three truck owners’ bless their customers with “that first bite of The Lunch Lady Food Truck or Casey’s Cookin’ candied bacon or Fired’s pizza or cannolis because those gentlemen are as good as gold in my book.”

“He asked us to use the gift certificates for the food trucks to pay it forward and buy some food for other people,” said Abel, “and we are very happy to do so.”

He said the Save A Lot gift card will be used for the next showdown.

Abel said, “We are definitely going to do another one. Right now we’re looking at doing it in the spring, but we don’t have anything decided just yet.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

