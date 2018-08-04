It was on the next to the last day of the St. Francois County Fair that the thermometer broke into the 90s and all the hot two-legged and four-legged animals out on the fairgrounds were hunting for shade wherever they could find it.
Grabbing some shade in the hog section of the fair was Wyatt Scott, 11, in Bonne Terre, who was putting in some elbow grease cleaning up the stall holding his two hogs and one belonging to his sister, Ella, 10.
Wyatt is a relative newcomer to 4-H. He’s been a member of the Saddle Creek Club for just two years. Asked why he chose to join 4-H, Wyatt explained that it was because he knew someone who was already a member.
“I saw my friend had some hogs and I thought it would be pretty fun to have some too,” he said. “He kind of helped us when we first got started.”
While many of the youth showing animals at this year’s county fair live on working farms, Wyatt and his family don’t.
“We have five acres and we just built a pigpen,” he said.
This is Wyatt’s second year to show at the county fair and he has been successful at both.
“I showed and sold my hog last year,” he said, “but I did a lot better last year than this year."
When Wyatt was asked what he liked most about raising hogs, there was a lengthy silence while he thought hard about the question.
“It’s cool watching them get bigger and bigger over time,” he said. “When I started with this one, it was like 30 pounds. Whenever we got up in the morning we’d take care of the pigs.”
Wyatt admitted that, while pigs can learn to follow their owner’s lead, it isn’t because they follow directions.
“Well, they don’t listen, he said. “You just hit them with the whip and then they go in the direction that’s right.”
And when things get hot, how does Wyatt keep his hogs calm, cool and collected?
“We just spray them down with the hose most of the time,” he explained.
Wyatt plans to stay in 4-H and will definitely be back to show livestock at the county fair next year.
“I’ll probably bring a pig again,” he said.
According to Wyatt’s mother, Kristi Scott, she and her husband, Jordan, believe their children’s participation in 4-H has been a good thing.
“I think 4-H is great for children,” she said. “It teaches them so many different lessons. It most of all instills in them the ethic of working hard.”
And what’s it like to have two kids raising pigs at your home?
“It’s a little smelly at first and then you start to get used to it,” she said. “We have a lot of acreage, so they’re down just a little bit.”
The schedule for the last day of the county fair, as provided by the fair board, is as follows:
Saturday
$8 gate admission begins at 8 a.m.
8 a.m. Jr. – and Open Dairy Released
9-10 a.m. – Animals ‘R’ Us Petting Zoo
10 a.m. – Antique Tractor Display
11 a.m. – Draft Horse Show
1 a.m. – CircusSaurus (other showings at 3, 5, 6 and 8 p.m.)
7 p.m. – 4-H Jr. Horse Show
7 p.m. – Bootheelers Tractor Pullers
8 p.m. – Southern Brothers Band
While there are not any carnival rides this year, there are plenty of activities. For additional information, go to www.sfcfairgrounds.com or the St. Francois County Fair page on Facebook.
