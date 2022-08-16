This year's Labor Day Picnic celebrates MAC's Centennial

It’s been a tradition for more than 40 years, a four-day picnic in honor of Labor Day in Desloge, and this year is no different.

From Sept. 2-5, the city of Desloge will be in a full Labor Day Picnic swing with music, events, carnival rides, and the parade. The theme for this year’s picnic is the celebration of Mineral Area College’s centennial.

The picnic’s carnival rides start the evening of Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. There are discounted “all you can ride” Labor Day Picnic carnival wrist bands for $15 available at Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, New Era Bank, and Unico Bank in Desloge, and tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday. These discounted wrist bands are good for either Sept. 2 or Sept. 4.

Also available are red T-shirts keeping in the theme. The shirts read “Labor Day Picnic” with pennants for Flat River Junior College and Mineral Area College, as well as having the cardinals on it. The shirts are available on the Desloge Chamber of Commerce website under the "Make a Payment" button on top of the homepage. Fill in the required information and select the “Labor Day Picnic T-Shirt” button and submit.

Information on how to pick up the shirt will be emailed the week before the picnic.

Friday Events

On Sept. 2, the picnic starts at 5 p.m. with the Carnival and Beer Garden opening. This is one of two days for the “all you can ride” carnival wrist bands are valid.

Starting at 6 p.m. is the Jeeps vs Off Road Vehicles (ORVs) presented by Lead Belt Jeepers and sponsored by Midwest Sport Center. The competition is to see who can represent the most vehicles, between the two with the winning team winning an award. Other trophies include Best in Show, Biggest Tires, Most Miles, and Lowest Miles. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle.

The band SweetWater Holler starts off the concert series for the picnic from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday Events

There are plenty of events, both musical and other events, for people to enjoy on Sept. 3.

Starting the day off is the 5K run and one mile walk in Brightwell Park. Hosted by the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, the event is raising money for the foundation. Dravet Syndrome, according to the foundation, is a rare form of epilepsy in which there are uncontrollable seizures, as well as developmental, physical, and cognitive delays. About 20% of children with Dravet Syndrome do not make it to adulthood.

Registration online for both goes through Sept. 1, but those interested the day of the event can register at the event starting at 8 a.m. The adult price to register is $25, while the price for those aged 3 to 17 is $15. People with Dravet Syndrome can participate for free with a paid adult registration.

Medals will be rewarded to the top male and female in respective age groups.

Both the carnival and beer garden open at 11 a.m. and last until 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. Also starting at 11 a.m. is a Car and Truck show presented by LIFE Center and sponsored by Pettus Automotive.

At noon, Bill Scott takes the stage starting off the music for the day. Also performing is the Hunter Hathcoat Band at 2 p.m., The Outsiders at 5 p.m., and Shannon Cox at 8 p.m.

At 2 p.m. is the cornhole tournament, while the Street Dance, presented by O’Dell’s Dance Center, is at 7 p.m. near the flagpole.

Sunday Events

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 4 is a church service at the Gazebo presented by the Desloge First Baptist Church.

At 11 a.m. the Carnival and Beer Garden open. Sept. 4 is the second day for the “all you can ride” wrist bands promotion. Also at 11 a.m. is the Motorcycle Show presented by Parkland Cycle Servants of Park Hills, and sponsored by K. Buckley Towing. There is a $10 registration fee and trophies for all classes. All bikes are welcome. Any questions can be directed to Robert McNail at rmcnail@live.com. Judging takes place at 2 p.m.

The music events for the day kick off at 12:30 p.m. with the Berry Brothers, Midnight Special takes over at 3 p.m., while at 6 p.m. the Johnathan Braddy Band, sponsored by Hanna Mahaney with American Family Insurance, finishes the day’s concerts.

Monday Events

The Labor Day Parade, sponsored by First State Community Bank, is Sept. 4. Lineup starts at 7 a.m. by the North County Middle School and lasts until 8:15 a.m. At 9 a.m., the parade kicks off and heads down toward Brightwell Park. Dr. Kevin White is the parade marshal this year.

The parade will head down Walnut Street before turning left onto Wilson Street. The parade then takes another left onto Chestnut Street, and continues downtown to make a right onto Lincoln Street. The parade will then make a left onto West Oak Street before turning a final left onto North Parkside Drive and ending at Parkside Elementary.

Starting at 10 a.m. the Carnival and Beer Garden are open, and the Missouri Child Identification Program will be at Pavilion 1. At 11 a.m. a Flag Raising Ceremony will be held at the gazebo. At the same time, an antique tractor show will be happening. At noon, a Cake Walk, presented by First State Community Bank, will be held near the flagpole.

Finally, GTO will take the stage at 12:30 p.m. and will go until 4 p.m.

Sponsors for the 2022 Labor Day Picnic include First State Community Bank, Bryant Restoration, Unico Bank, Henderson for Missouri, Hub's Pub, Hefner Furniture and Appliance, Mineral Area Well and Pump, American Heritage Abstract, Belgrade State Bank, C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home, Fresh N Clean, Hecticmom Shop, McDowell Electric, Midwest Sports Center, Mineral Area College, NuWay Concrete Forms and Rentals, Parkland Health Center, ReMax Best Choice, Vicky Crocker Realty, Pettus Automotive, Hanna Mahaney – American Family Insurance, O'Dell’s Dance Center, Midwest Sports Center, Mineral Area Jeepsters, Buckley Towing, Parkland Cycle Servants, LIFE Center, Desloge First Baptist Church, and the Dravet Foundation.

To keep up with information about the Labor Day Picnic as well as other chamber activities, information can be found on either the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or on the website, www.deslogechamber.com.