Tickets on sale Friday for Skillet concert on drive-in screeen

With recent sunny skies and warmer temperatures, it’s time to start thinking about enjoying outdoor activities.

Starlite Drive-In already has plans in progress for a special concert on May 22.

Skillet, an American Christian rock band that was formed in 1996 in Memphis, is coming to the Parkland … through the big screen. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Garth Brooks performed on Starlite Drive-In’s screen last June to a huge crowd. They were fortunate to be one of the sites where the concert was broadcast.

Now this band – consisting of husband and wife John and Korey Cooper and Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison – will take the big screen with guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon.

Some of Skillet’s most popular songs include “Whispers in the Dark,” “Hero,” “Monster,” “Awake and Alive,” “Feel Invincible,” “Comatose,” “Not Gonna Die,” and “The Resistance.”

The band has released 10 albums and earned two Grammy nominations.

Feliz has a folk rock and soul style of Christian pop. He has released four studio albums. He was born in California. He and his high school sweetheart Jamie reside in Tennessee.