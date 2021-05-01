Tickets on sale now for Bon Jovi concert at drive-in

Garth Brooks performed on Starlite Drive-In’s screen last June to a huge crowd. Now another big-time celebrity is coming to Starlite on May 22. Bon Jovi is known for “Livin’ On a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Have a Nice Day,” “It’s My Life,” “Blaze of Glory” and “I’ll Be There for You.”

The Cadet drive-in is one of only four places in Missouri where the concert will take place. Concerts will be shown in most states and in Canada.

Skillet, plus Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will be in concert on the other side of the screen. The Bon Jovi concert will start after the Skillet concert. Separate tickets are required for the Skillet and Bon Jovi concerts.

Tickets are now on sale for the early-bird price of $68 (plus tax and fees). To purchase tickets for the concert, go to Starlite Drive-In’s Facebook page. The ticket covers up to six people in one vehicle.

Patrons can order concessions online through the drive-in’s website to be delivered directly to their vehicles. They can also rent radios to listen to the movies if they want to sit outside of their vehicles.