Families will get the chance to hunt Easter eggs and see big cats enjoy some special treats on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve County is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The egg hunt has been drawing in crowds of little hunters for about eight years, according to Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary Operations Manager John Madigan.

During the Easter festivities, the sanctuary’s tigers — including Shakira, Sebastian, sisters Gracie and Thor, and Izzy — will be receiving themed enrichment in line with the egg-oriented holiday. The tigers receive enrichment objects to keep them engaged and entertained in their enclosures.

Madigan said some of the enrichment items for the big cats include papier-mâché eggs.

After the tigers enjoy their treats, children have the chance to collect their own enrichment treats — Easter eggs in a good old fashioned Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt will be divided into two age groups consisting of children 3 and under, and and age 3 and up. Tickets are $10 per person and kids 3 and under can enjoy the day for free. No reservations are required to attend the event.

All money raised will benefit the tiger sanctuary. If someone wants to contribute to the sanctuary but is unable to attend the event, donations are accepted on the website, crownridgetigers.com.

People can also “adopt a cat” in which 100% of the donation will be channeled to the care of the cats, paying for veterinary bills, food, and enrichment items.

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is located at 19620 Crown Ridge Rd. in Ste. Genevieve County, about 20 minutes outside of the City of Ste. Genevieve. General tours are available year-round, Thursday through Sunday, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries Verified 501©3 non-profit big cat rescue and education facility. As a true sanctuary, Crown Ridge does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any animals, and aims to provide for the animals it has with exceptional physical and mental care.