The setting is the mid-1850s to the 1920s. Residents are appropriately dressed in clothing reminiscent of this time. An engaging game of croquet is taking place in one yard while a family is enjoying a simple picnic luncheon in another. A few houses down, two people are savoring early morning tea. There are artists spread throughout the picturesque neighborhood who are working hard to capture the beautiful homes and the simplicity of this time period.
This idyllic scene can be seen this Saturday on Farmington’s Columbia Street. That’s when the Farmington History Museum’s “Back to the Past” walking tour comes to life.
“The Heritage of West Columbia Street” is the theme for this special four-block tour where the fascinating history of the homes and street will be relived.
Tickets are available through today for Saturday’s afternoon portion of this historic walking tour in one of four time slots: 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m. The four morning tours are sold out. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased at First State Community’s main branch in downtown Farmington. Call Lisa LaPlante at 573-756-4547 for more information.
The tours, which begin at 9:30 a.m. and run every 15 minutes for the morning and afternoon sessions, last about an hour and a half each. These tours are of the exteriors only of the homes and not the inside. A possible rain date for June 29 has been discussed if inclement weather occurs on Saturday.
Participants meet at Farmington High School’s field house on Black Knight Drive where there is ample parking. They should arrive about a half hour before their tour begins and will wait inside to assemble in groups with their tour guides before being transported to Columbia Street via shuttle bus provided by Parkland Health Center. When the tour is completed, participants are then transported back to the high school.
At the conclusion of the tour, adult participants receive a book made by Melissa Workman especially for the event. It includes interesting tidbits and fun facts about the homes and the significance of their owners. Some were judges, lawyers, politicians and doctors.
Safety precautions are in place in case a participant feels he or she can not complete the tour. The guide will be notified and a private vehicle will pick up the participant to transport him or her back to the field house where aid can be provided, if needed.
The group’s main sponsor for this event is First State Community Bank. Other sponsors include OfficeMax for printing the tour books, Schaefer Water Center in Park Hills donated water bottles for the tour, and the City of Farmington is furnishing a minimal amount of chairs to be located outside each residence for guests to rest. Boy Scout Troop 483 is setting up and taking the chairs down for the event.
Janet Douglas, chair for the tour, said a small group of people has been planning this event for about five months. Douglas, Ursula Warren and Melissa Workman are co-chairs of the tour. Steve Slinkard is in charge of transportation, and Elma Jennings has been responsible for recruiting all of the volunteer tour guides and docents. Workman made the tour book and also contacted the Columbia Street homeowners who were quite enthusiastic to be part of the tour. In addition, scripts for the docents and guides were written by Rebecca Lacey, Kevin Jenkins, Shawnna Robinson and Douglas. Jessie Williams, director of the history museum, along with other board members, have also played important roles in planning this tour.
Farmington History Museum is sponsoring this walking tour. According to Douglas, there are several reasons why the museum has worked so hard to make this tour possible.
“We want to promote the history of Farmington and want people to know the history of Farmington,” she said. “It helps them appreciate the work of these people who came before us and gets us to where we are now. We want people to be aware that the museum exists and we’re working hard to protect the history of our great town.”
The Farmington History Museum has only been in existence for a short time. The group is using this walking tour as a fundraiser so they can continue the work of protecting and promoting the history of Farmington.
“I think everyone will love the tour,” said Douglas. “The homeowners are so excited. They’re doing different things on their own to add a visual stimulus. We’re helping to bring our community together to focus on the regrowth of that neighborhood and history. We have such a rich history that we really want people to experience this and the wonderful people who came before us.”
Two special garden tours are included in the tour. After docents have completed their portions at two houses, homeowner Jeannie Roberts will give participants the opportunity to view her beautiful garden. Then guests will enjoy an abbreviated tour of the lush five acres at the Noland home, owned by Greg and Brenda Hampton. This is the last stop of the tour.
“These garden tours will be lovely little extra benefits,” said Douglas. “I think participants will truly enjoy seeing them.”
The first stop of the tour will be at the General James R. McCormick home. He was born near Irondale in 1824 and practiced medicine in Wayne and Perry counties. He was a state senator for the district of Cape Girardeau. During the Civil War, he served the Union as a surgeon and was later appointed brigadier general for District Three of the Enrolled Missouri Militia. After the war, he returned to his practice, was again elected to the state Senate, and then was appointed to fill a vacancy in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was re-elected twice. After serving in Congress, McCormick and wife Susan moved their family to this location in Farmington in 1874. He resumed practicing medicine and later died in Farmington on May 19, 1897.
Chris and Twila Warren and their daughter Abbie will play the roles of reenactors at the McCormick house. Other reenactors will play roles at some of the Columbia Street homes.
The McCormick house was owned by Denzel Sr. and Joann Jennings. They purchased the home at auction in 1997 and worked to restore the home before getting it listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. James Bruce and Melissa Workman purchased the home from the couple about seven years ago.
Joann has since passed away. Workman said she really wishes Joann was here to see everything that is being accomplished in the area.
“It’s so neat,” said Workman, “because I’m finding out about the previous homeowners, where they went to school, what they did in the community, and so much more. I love learning about the rich history of our community.”
The Workmans were ecstatic when the City of Farmington on Tuesday placed a historic National Registry marker in front of their home to tell about the house’s history.
“It was just in time for Saturday’s walking tour,” said Workman.
Workman thinks the idea of a walking tour would be a wonderful annual addition for Farmington. She said different areas could be highlighted to learn more about past residents and residences.
“Most of all, the people of our town are coming together to be the docents and tour guides and are helping in so many ways,” said Workman. “The tour is going to be a great educational event and a lot of fun.”
All proceeds benefit the Farmington History Museum.
Art will be another portion of the walking tour. Local artists can participate for free in this first-time competition by painting one of the historic homes.
Artists need to register for the plein air painting event today by calling Steve Warren at 573-701-2681 between 4-10 p.m. or emailing him at stevewarren@hotmail.com. They will receive a map of the homes when they register to decide where they will showcase their talent.
During the walking tour, artists are invited to remain on site to paint throughout the day, as desired.
In addition, the homeowners have the first opportunity to purchase the artists’ work of their homes. Artists receive all proceeds. Paintings which are unsold after the event will be featured in a display during Farmington’s Blues, Brews & BBQ event in September where artists will once again have the opportunity to sell their work, this time with a small percentage going to the Farmington History Museum. Artists may also display other art that features Farmington sites and landmarks. A small commission on the sales will also benefit the Farmington History Museum.
Steve Warren, a local Farmington artist and organizer of this portion of the walking tour, said pairing history with art is a great idea.
“The credit goes to Janet Douglas. She brainstormed this whole thing. She and my wife are close friends, and she wanted to include me and give me the opportunity to give local artists the chance to participate. She wanted to create a creative atmosphere with more to see in addition to the homes.”
Paintings will be judged for prizes at the Blues, Brews & BBQ event.
Ten homes on the list for this Saturday’s walking tour include the following: 324 Columbia, McCormick; 502, Judge Taylor; 503, M.P. Cayce; 513, Judge Weber; 604, J.P. Cayce; 608, Ledbetter; 616, Swink; 714, J.H. Tetley; 806, Wilson; and 904, Noland.
