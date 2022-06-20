Tourism focus shifts to the bees

Ste. Genevieve will be abuzz with apitourism this weekend with the return of the Honey Festival & Market on Saturday in downtown Ste. Genevieve, as well as the addition of hives at the Inn St. Gemme.

Apitourism is a form of tourism dedicated to the life and study of honey bees.

“There really isn’t too much of it here in the states yet,” said Amanda Hutchings, one of the owners and founders of Harold’s Famous Bee Co., “and that’s what we’re trying to grab a hold of.”

According to Hutchings, there is a large opportunity for apitourism and to use the honey bee as an educational, marketing, and a tourism tool to bring people to Ste. Genevieve.

Hutchings wants more people interested in bees by offering a beekeeping experience to the Inn St. Gemme. The guests, if interested, can take a look at a hive and learn how to inspect hives.

“It’s just basic entry level stuff, but just to get their feet wet and see if it’s something they’re interested in,” said Hutchings.

For another apitourism experience, on Saturday Harold’s Famous Bee Co. will be hosting the second annual Honey Festival & Market in downtown Ste. Genevieve.

During the day, there will be numerous presentations and demonstrations by beekeepers every hour on the hour. Also available will be vendors, food stalls, and a mead garden hosted by Festus-based Four Brothers Mead. Mead is a type of alcohol made by honey rather than grapes, and has been called honey wine.

Free music will also be provided by both Route 67 Band, as the opener, and headliner Max T. Barnes. Barnes, a country singer-songwriter and music producer, has worked with musicians such as Reba, Garth Brooks, and Merle Haggard.

Hutchings hopes to double the results from last year’s festival.

“We planned the whole thing in three months or so, and it drew about 4,000 people,” said Hutchings about last year’s event. “We’ve been planning for about eight months this year.”

A list of vendors, presenters, and more can be found on the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1305041796624433.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

