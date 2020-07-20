Traditional Artisans Showcase comes to Ste. Gen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASL Pewter in Ste. Genevieve held its 15th annual Traditional Artisans Showcase and Sale on Saturday and Sunday.

The event was held at ASL Pewter’s showroom at 183 South Third Street.

“We’ve had a lot of people in all day long,” ASL Co-owner Thomas Hooper said Saturday. “Always 5-6 people all the time, it was really nice to have it spread out. They had music across the street, so it made it where it wasn’t a rush first thing in the morning. All the artists have sold a few things. We had great results from the crowd, people saying they were glad we are here. A lot of new people. The advertising and press releases really brought people in.

“Basically, Early American Life Magazine every year has a jury of museum curators that artisans can submit work to. These are all people from the Midwest that are making Early American Folk Art reproductions. The Midwest is often not considered to be a hotbed of Early American Folk Art, mainly it is the East Coast. This is our way of letting the Midwest have a show that features them.”

Julie and Doug Dawson are tinsmiths creating modern versions of what early American tinsmiths would have made.