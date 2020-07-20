Traditional Artisans Showcase comes to Ste. Gen

ASL Pewter in Ste. Genevieve held its 15th annual Traditional Artisans Showcase and Sale on Saturday and Sunday.
The event was held at ASL Pewter’s showroom at 183 South Third Street.
“We’ve had a lot of people in all day long,” ASL Co-owner Thomas Hooper said Saturday. “Always 5-6 people all the time, it was really nice to have it spread out. They had music across the street, so it made it where it wasn’t a rush first thing in the morning. All the artists have sold a few things. We had great results from the crowd, people saying they were glad we are here. A lot of new people. The advertising and press releases really brought people in.
“Basically, Early American Life Magazine every year has a jury of museum curators that artisans can submit work to. These are all people from the Midwest that are making Early American Folk Art reproductions. The Midwest is often not considered to be a hotbed of Early American Folk Art, mainly it is the East Coast. This is our way of letting the Midwest have a show that features them.”
Julie and Doug Dawson are tinsmiths creating modern versions of what early American tinsmiths would have made.
“Many grandfathers and tinsmiths made cookie cutters, we are making designs that appeal to today’s bakers,” Julie said. “Some of the cookie cutters we make are reproduction designs of farm animals and things. They are all made just like cookie cutters were made many years ago. Hand folded, solid-soldered to a back plate and a heavy duty handle; this is different from what you find in stores today. Then you can do all kinds of fun things with them. You can put detail on the inside, so when you cut out your cookie, you have that detail pressed into the dough.”
The Dawsons also make birdhouses, pans, Christmas ornaments, and other items out of tin. They are located just north of Columbus, Ohio. Their website is www.tintreasures.com
Cathy Grafton does silk ribbon, embroidery and applique. She specializes in sheep and bee designs.
“That’s an old art revived at one point, and I’ve been involved in embroidering since I was 6,” she said. “When I found silk ribbon, I fell in love with what I can do with it, flowers, little critters, bees and things. Very fine silk was used in the 1700s. I mostly do historic reenactment. My designs often use inspiration from Shaker drawings and Fraktur, which is the Pennsylvania Dutch Style. Most of my pieces have some basis in 17th and 18th Century artforms."
Grafton is located in Pontiac, Illinois. Her website is www.prairiequiltsandmore.com
Lisa Palmer creates paper quilling and filigree. Unable to be at the show, Patricia Hooper of ASL Pewter explained the items on display.
“It involves taking strips of paper and twirling them to make her designs,” Patricia said. “She rolls them all in circles and then shapes them after. She uses different colors of paper to do the different strips. She has been doing this for several years now, it is what is known as a ‘schoolgirl’ art from the latter part of the 1700s and early 1800’s. The kind of thing that a young woman might learn at a finishing school.”
Palmer is from Ste. Genevieve. Her website is www.neverboredcreations.com
Eric Havener and Steve Wathen create Shaker-inspired furniture and boxes.
“These are different varieties of Shaker Boxes,” Havener said. “These are the predecessors of Tupperware. They stored all their dry goods and stuff, pharmaceuticals, everything in these oval boxes. They have swallowtails on them, kept unfinished inside. We make variations of that, we make them more fancy for today. We do some different veneers. Typical Shakers would have more painted maple type boxes. They would do cherry or more fancy stuff they would sell.”
Havener and Wathen are located in Rockport, Indiana. Their Facebook Page is Lincoln Trail Wood Crafts.
David Hovde and Marj Rush Hovde is part of a group called “La Compagnie des Beaux Eaux." They create pottery and knitted and sewn textiles.
“My particular line, the vast majority of it is French Colonial Pottery, there is some Northern Italian from 1690-1760,” David said. “It’s mostly utilitarian ware for the common people, not the elite. It’s all based on actual examples found from French Colonial sites.
"The originals had lead glaze, and I use food-safe glazes, so they are not quite the same color because it is really hard to mimic the yellow tint. I started doing this when I became a faculty member at Purdue University.”
Marj concentrates on period correct textiles. She said that many of her products are French and knit large. When she runs them through the washer and dryer and then they are felt down.
“It makes them windproof, practically waterproof,” she said. “Wool is warm when it is wet. Monmouth caps, soldiers, sailors, farmers would wear them to keep warm. Sailors would put tar on them to make them more waterproof. I have hand knit stockings, gentleman’s wallets for their important papers, nightcaps, long-flowing dressing gowns, sewing kits and patchwork pockets.”
Marj also makes quilts in 18th century style.
The Hovdes are located in Mulberry, Indiana. Their website is https://historicalreenactor.wordpress.com/
Also represented at the showcase were products by Kandye Mahurin of Sassafras Creek Originals in Ste. Genevieve. Mahurin carries hand-crafted Colonial/Primitive Early American Folk Art. She creates vintage reproduction hatboxes covered in fabric or paper and painted gameboards. Patricia Hooper explained some of her items displayed.
“We have some of her hatboxes,” she said. “We also have some the work by Michelle ‘Mike’ Ochonicky, the scrimshaw artist. Kandye carries Mike’s work in her shop as well.”
