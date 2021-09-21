Traditional music festival set in Festus this weekend

Festival Host George Portz will present his 31st annual Festus Traditional Music Festival Saturday and Sunday at Larry Crites Park, formerly West City Park.

The festival runs noon-6 p.m. both days and features bluegrass, country, Cajun, Irish, gospel, country clogging and Irish dance.

Headlining this year's festival is Nashville's Howlin' Brothers along with Host Band George Portz & his Friends of Bluegrass, The Baker Family, Southside Creole Playboys, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers, Bronx Boys Irish Band, WSM's Frank Ray along with eight other musiçal and dance groups during this two-day event.

A craft show, food, and camping with hook-ups will be available. Lawn chairs or blankets are suggested. The park is located one mile off I-55 at Exit 175. Follow the signs to the festival.

Admission is $8 for adults, children under 12 are free. Parking is free, for more information call 618-632-1384. Festival is sponsored by City of Festus Missouri, Parks and Recreation and Festus Tourism Commission.

