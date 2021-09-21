 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traditional music festival set in Festus this weekend
0 comments
top story

Traditional music festival set in Festus this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SEPT 25-26: Traditional music festival set in Festus

The Howlin' Brothers of Nashville, Tennessee, will headline this year's Traditional Music Festival at Larry Crites Park in Festus this weekend.

 submitted photo

Festival Host George Portz will present his 31st annual Festus Traditional Music Festival Saturday and Sunday at Larry Crites Park, formerly West City Park.

The festival runs noon-6 p.m. both days and features bluegrass, country, Cajun, Irish, gospel, country clogging and Irish dance. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Headlining this year's festival is Nashville's Howlin' Brothers along with Host Band George Portz & his Friends of Bluegrass, The Baker Family, Southside Creole Playboys, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers, Bronx Boys Irish Band, WSM's Frank Ray along with eight other musiçal and dance groups during this two-day event.

A craft show, food, and camping with hook-ups will be available. Lawn chairs or blankets are suggested. The park is located one mile off I-55 at Exit 175. Follow the signs to the festival.

Admission is $8 for adults, children under 12 are free. Parking is free, for more information call 618-632-1384. Festival is sponsored by City of Festus Missouri, Parks and Recreation and Festus Tourism Commission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Winslet waiting to see Mare of Easttown season two scripts

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Blues, Brews & BBQ returning
Local

Blues, Brews & BBQ returning

  • Updated

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover Farmington's Blues, Brews, & BBQ returns Friday and Saturday to downtown Fa…

The Rolling Dumplin Pot emerges
Local

The Rolling Dumplin Pot emerges

  • Updated

“Remembering … at my Granny’s … smelling chicken and dumplins cooking on a Sunday morning is like remembering a secret that someone told long …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News