Treasure hunting in historic Caledonia

Treasure hunting in the historic Village of Caledonia is a perfect weekend outing.
Whether you are searching for historic houses, a nostalgic candy from your youth, or Missouri’s second-oldest persimmon tree, you can find it all Caledonia.
If it’s local history you are going for, just taking a stroll through the village allows you to step back in the past and soak it in. It has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Interior as a historic district and there are 33 houses and buildings that are listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
“Caledonia is very rich in history,” said Pam Allen, who owns the 12 Mile Creek Emporium. “And it is just quaint enough to be an escape from reality.”
If you’re looking for your next vintage find, there are plenty of options including My Old Sister Bill’s Antique, Patti’s Pickins, and Millie’s Flea Market.
Several of the boutiques such as 12 Mile Creek, Miss Molly’s Boutique, Rustic Junction Home Décor, Crab Apple Cabin, Caledonia Vintage and Gift, and Shabby Chic Painted Rooster, also sell antiques alongside their home décor, gifts, and clothing.
Allen, who has owned her shop for seven years, has a saw mill, so she makes and sells a lot of signs at 12 Mile Creek. She also sells goat milk soaps and lotions and Swan Creek candles and melts.
“The rest of it’s just pickins that I tried to refurbish and reuse and a lot of primitive, shabby chic home décor,” she added.
Allen’s shop is located above Miss Molly’s Boutique, where she recently downsized after selling a three-story house down the street.
If you’re looking for antiques with a side of candy, ice cream, and coffee, the Old Village Mercantile is the place.
With two stories of treasures to explore, you can find fudge, saltwater taffy, old-fashioned candies, and flavored sodas. That’s not to mention the award-winning homemade ice cream and coffee bar. It’s every sweet tooth’s dream.
And perhaps you are looking for something unique for the wall of your "she shed" or man cave. Upstairs, you can peruse a collection of vintage signs along with other antiques.
If you’re looking for the perfect gift, you can stop in Caledonia Vintage and Gift. Owner Debbie Bay sells quilts, clothing, home décor, purses, hats, essential oils, and even CBD oil.
She is especially proud of the Caledonia T-shirt they had designed, which says “It takes a village.”
“That's a true statement because it takes every business in this village to make things happen here,” Bay explained.
Bay has owned the store since 2018, but she recently relocated to the heart of the historic district and changed the name from Caledonia Vintage and More.
There also just happens to be plenty of things happening on the weekends in Caledonia.
“It's a unique town and you can tell that people get the vibe that everybody gets along well,” Bay said. “We do things together. We have a lot of events. We have events, at least one, maybe two a month, and fall seems to be our big time.”
This Saturday is the village’s Junk-O-Rama and Street Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s like a town flea market,” Bay said.
The Rowe Crop Farm corn maze and pumpkin patch also opens on Saturday.
Bay is the chairman of this year’s Pumpkin Fest, which will be on Oct. 10.
“We are going to have it, so we'll social distance as much as possible,” she said. “Wear your mask come see us.”
The festival starts at 10 a.m. and there is no admission fee. Bay said there will be music, food, vendors, and plenty of activities for kids, including pony rides, pumpkin carving and painting, and games. There will not be bouncy houses this year though.
“I think last year we had about 12,000 people here, which is a lot of people for a town of like 140,” Bay said. “It's just amazing how many people show up and where they come from.”
Then in November, the town will hold its Chocolate Walk.
If after all the treasure hunting, you need something to eat more substantial than sweets, you can check out 1965 Café.
“We have the best café,” Bay said. “1965 Cafe is a great place to eat. They have really, really good home-cooked food.”
And if you’re just too tired to make the drive back home, there’s always the Old Caledonia Bed and Breakfast, which just also happens to be a great place to check out some local art. The owners have also opened the Amalgam Gallery of Art on the grounds of the bed and breakfast. The gallery features select art from the Southeast Missouri region and beyond.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
