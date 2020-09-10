Treasure hunting in historic Caledonia

There also just happens to be plenty of things happening on the weekends in Caledonia.

“It's a unique town and you can tell that people get the vibe that everybody gets along well,” Bay said. “We do things together. We have a lot of events. We have events, at least one, maybe two a month, and fall seems to be our big time.”

This Saturday is the village’s Junk-O-Rama and Street Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s like a town flea market,” Bay said.

The Rowe Crop Farm corn maze and pumpkin patch also opens on Saturday.

Bay is the chairman of this year’s Pumpkin Fest, which will be on Oct. 10.

“We are going to have it, so we'll social distance as much as possible,” she said. “Wear your mask come see us.”

The festival starts at 10 a.m. and there is no admission fee. Bay said there will be music, food, vendors, and plenty of activities for kids, including pony rides, pumpkin carving and painting, and games. There will not be bouncy houses this year though.