Art enthusiasts are invited to a special showing of artwork by Washington, Missouri artists Gary Lucy, Jim Peters and Bryan Haynes at Audubon’s this weekend.
View the art and meet the artists at a reception held Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cellar 56. In addition to the art display, there will be books, prints, original artwork, note cards and design pieces available for sale. The art show and sale will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lucy is known for his nostalgic river scenes, paintings of wildlife and historical sites. Peters’ watercolors literally use water from the source-- creek water for creek scenes, for example. His favorite subjects include Missouri barns, bridges and murals. Haynes is renowned for a “New Regionalism” style that focuses on the theme of “figure and landscape.”
Many people will be familiar with works by Haynes such as the mural at Chaumette Winery.
Audubon’s Grill and Bar is located at the corner of Main Street and Merchant Street. For more information see www.VisitSteGen.com or call 573-883-7097.
