Trombonist headlines MAC jazz fest

Mineral Area College jazz professor Bennett Wood started off his jazz festival update to the Board of Trustees members on Thursday by reminding them of the past.
Remember 2018 headliner saxophonist Melissa Aldana? She was nominated for a Grammy this year for best improvised jazz solo.
Trumpet player Sean Jones in 2019? He’s now the president of the Jazz Education Network. And he’s scheduled to headline the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ jazz festival this year.
Not that he’s one to toot his own horn.
“Being able to pull that off here is really exciting,” Wood said.
Acclaimed trombonist Michael Dease will headline this year’s Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival. The festival will be Friday and Saturday at the MAC Fine Arts Theater.
“I think it’s going to be the best year ever,” Wood said.
Dease, who was named by JazzTimes as the best trombonist internationally, also headlined the festival in 2015.
“We’re really excited to have him,” Wood said. “He’s not only a great performer, but he’s also a great educator.”
Dease has lent his signature sound to more than 200 recordings and has played alongside Grammy-winning artists David Sanborn, Christian McBride, Michel Camilo and Alicia Keys.
Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, he played the saxophone and trumpet before choosing the trombone when he was 17. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, becoming part of its first class of jazz students. He currently teaches at Michigan State University.
Dease will be featured in concert at 6 p.m. on both nights of the festival. On Friday, he will play alongside the All-Star Clinician’s Combo, made up of the festival’s judges and clinicians. On Saturday, the MAC Jazz Ensemble and Kicks Band will take the stage with Dease.
“It’ll be two completely unique performances on Friday and Saturday night,” Wood said.
Tickets are $10 students and $15 for adults and are available at MacJazzFestival.ludus.com or at the door until sold out.
A major component of the festival is daytime clinics, which draw schools from the southeast Missouri and St. Louis areas. Student ensembles perform and receive feedback from clinicians during the day on Friday and Saturday. Dease will teach a master class at noon each day.
According to Wood, 25 high school and middle school bands have registered for the clinics.
“We’re trying to help, not only elevate the students’ performance, but also help the band directors elevate their game,” Wood said.
This year’s clinicians include Kevin Jones, professor of jazz trombone at Florida State University; Adam Larson, instructor of jazz saxophone at University of Missouri-Kansas City; Peter Schlamb, freelance vibraphonist and bandleader; Reggie Thomas, director of jazz studies at Northern Illinois University; Miles Vandiver, jazz drumset instructor and director of the music business program at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; and Eric Warren, director of jazz ensembles at Saint Louis University.
