Trunk n' Treat changes things up this year

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 15th annual Trunk n’ Treat on the evening of Halloween, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on West Main Street.
The annual family-oriented event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween in Park Hills and is typically held in the city’s municipal parking lot each year.
This year the event will take place on the 300 block of West Main Street between Community Drive and Coffman Street, which will be closed to allow participating businesses and organizations to space out in the parking spots along the block as they hand out candy to the children circling by.
DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman explained that event-goers could access a map on the Trunk n’ Treat Facebook page that shows which direction the line of Trunk n’ Treaters will flow as it moves down and back up the closed West Main Street block.
“We want to try to keep folks social distanced, but yet have a way for them to get out and do something for Halloween,” Coleman said. “By putting the line out along West Main Street, we’re able to put an extra parking spot between each of the treat sponsors, so we’ve actually spread them out more.”
Coleman said there would be 20 treat sponsors participating this year. There were 33 treat sponsors last year, but Coleman said they were thankful just to be able to hold this year’s event.
“We are down a little bit, but being 2020 and everything that we’re going through, I think we’re doing pretty good,” said Coleman. “I mean, we started off with being unsure of whether or not we were going to be able to have 10 sponsors, and for us to have twice that many — I think that’s pretty exciting.
“Businesses are still wanting to provide something for the kids,” she added.
The event usually has between 500 and 1,000 area children who come through the treat line.
Those attending this event are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice safe social-distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC and the St. Francois County Health Center.
The DPHA advises that by attending this event as a treat sponsor, trick or treater, or participant of any kind, you accept and agree to the terms of the DPHA COVID-19 Event Waiver.
For more information about Trunk n’ Treat, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrunkNTreatParkHills.
