Trunk n' Treat changes things up this year

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 15th annual Trunk n’ Treat on the evening of Halloween, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on West Main Street.

The annual family-oriented event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween in Park Hills and is typically held in the city’s municipal parking lot each year.

This year the event will take place on the 300 block of West Main Street between Community Drive and Coffman Street, which will be closed to allow participating businesses and organizations to space out in the parking spots along the block as they hand out candy to the children circling by.

DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman explained that event-goers could access a map on the Trunk n’ Treat Facebook page that shows which direction the line of Trunk n’ Treaters will flow as it moves down and back up the closed West Main Street block.

“We want to try to keep folks social distanced, but yet have a way for them to get out and do something for Halloween,” Coleman said. “By putting the line out along West Main Street, we’re able to put an extra parking spot between each of the treat sponsors, so we’ve actually spread them out more.”