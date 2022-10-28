 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trunk N Treat in Downtown Park Hills to be biggest yet

  • Updated
  • 0
Trunk N Treaters wind their way around the 300 block of West Main Street, stopping for candy at each treat sponsor along the route in Downtown Park Hills.

 File

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 17th annual Trunk N Treat on the evening of Halloween on West Main Street.

The family-oriented event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween in Downtown Park Hills and typically draws about a thousand trick-or-treaters every year.

This Halloween, the DPHA's Trunk N Treat is set to be the largest yet, with 32 treat sponsors and three additional bonus sites downtown.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., Trunk N Treaters will line up in Municipal Parking A between RaeCole's Coffee Bar and the All Occasions Reception Hall.The line begins at the municipal parking lot, moving down one side of Main Street's 300 block between Community Drive and Coffman Street, then back up the other side.

The Trunk N Treat candy line begins in Municipal Parking Lot A on the 300 block of West Main Street in Downtown Park Hills.

The bonus sites will be at the Park Hills Fire Station across from City Hall, inside The Magic Shop at 323 W. Main St., and inside Main Street Grow Supply at 101 W. Main St.

Sections of the streets around the Trunk N Treat, including Municipal Drive and Main Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event, allowing the participating businesses and organizations to space out in the parking spots along the block as they hand out candy.

DPHA Secretary Tammi Coleman said this year had surpassed all others in size as a total of 35 sponsors are registered to participate this year. There were about 28 treat sponsors at the event last year.

"[Trunk N Treat] is growing tremendously, by leaps and bounds," said Coleman. "It's wonderful. Just like everything else the Downtown Park Hills Association has been doing, it's just growing and growing! People are really wanting to get involved, and I love it."

The Downtown Park Hills Association's Trunk N Treat event is a safe and fun way for community members of all ages to celebrate Halloween in Park Hills. 

Coleman said the Best Dressed Vehicle Contest is happening again among the treat sponsors this year. The decoration competition gives the sponsors a chance to win a $50 cash prize by decorating their vehicles, with the best dressed taking home the prize.

Trunk N' Treat treat sponsors this year include the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce; the City of Park Hills; Culligan Water; Hulsey Properties; Ridge Events LLC; Not Just Comix; RaeCole's Coffee Bar; The Slauterhouse Craft Parlour; First Baptist Church in Park Hills; Poppy's Playhouse 2; Scoops on Main; Pharmax Pharmacy; First State Community Bank; Sideshow Tattoo and Piercings; Unico Bank; Hart of the Wash LLC; Check Into Cash; Prairie Farms; Proffer Produce; Cheyenne Spurgin Photography; First United Methodist Church; Patricia's Bouncing Bunnies, LLC; StayFit Personal Training; Connections Church; Leadbelt Pump and Supply; Flooring Systems Inc.; Gary G. Matheny Attorney at Law; Southeast Missouri Credit Union; CHS National Honor Society; Candy Horton; and LifeNet 2-4 Farmington.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page: "Trunk N Treat Park Hills."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

