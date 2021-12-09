Tryouts for 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' Sunday

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a play by William Shakespeare in which four lovers become entwined in an argument between the King and Queen of the fairies.

This plot is the story of the famous Shakespeare comedy written around 1595.

It’s a story of Theseus, duke of Athens, plans to marry Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, with a four-day festival. Demetrius is engaged to Hermia, but she loves Lysander. Helena loves Demetrius. But there are several subplots, many misunderstandings and a lot of confusion…

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is set to be the second theatrical production for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

Auditions are scheduled for Sundayat 2 p.m. in the MAC Theater. Performances will be held in February.

Jason Carr, theatre director for MAFAA, will co-direct this production with Ian Miller.

Carr said Miller is “brilliant when it comes to anything Shakespeare” and he’s thrilled to work with him on this production.

In addition, Carr said he’s looking forward to building relationships with his cast and crew in this next production.

“If we get kids started young in theater, they will be seasoned performers by the time they are in high school,” he said.

He hopes kids will find passion in performing at a young age because cultivating talent at a young age prepares them for much bigger stages when they’re older.

He said the cast for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is comprised of 13 adult males, four females and an unlimited number of children who have non-speaking roles who will play fairies who pop up throughout the show. The children would only need to be at rehearsal one to two nights a week until production week, so this is a great opportunity to introduce them to what it would be like to be part of a production but with little time commitment.

“If you’ve ever wanted to be on stage but didn’t have the courage to do it, now is your chance to be part of a great show,” said Carr. “This is a really fun show, and for those who feel that Shakespeare is a bit stuffy, it’s a great show to debunk that thought process. It has fantastic characters, beautiful visuals, romance and fairies. Hopefully lots of fairies.”

He offered advice to those who are thinking about trying out for the play.

“Just show up ready and have fun and don’t be nervous,” he said. “That’s easier said than done, but this should be fun. Just relax and enjoy the experience.”

Carr recently finished directing “The Music Man.” He said he couldn’t have been more pleased with how everything turned out.

“I believe it was the perfect storm of talent and hard work,” he said. “We had to overcome some pretty big obstacles, but we all pulled together and made things happen.”

He said the show was “an amazing way to kick off things on the theatre side of the academy.”

“The outpouring of support from the community was astronomical,” Carr said. “The fact that we sold out all three shows before the doors opened on opening night was such a good feeling. It shows that the community is behind us, and that's exactly what we need to be a success.”

He is especially proud of getting the kids involved in the last production because that was part of his overall vision for this theatre program.

“If they are introduced at a young age, and continue to develop, by the time they reach high school or college age, they will be very seasoned performers,” he said. “Some of these kids could potentially get a free education through scholarships.”

Carr said during “The Music Man,” he saw some kids who had never done anything like the show before. Eight weeks later, they were on stage singing and dancing and having a blast while doing it.

“Oh, and doing it in front of a sold-out crowd,” he said. “There aren’t many better feelings than seeing that confidence build in a child. It’s simply amazing.”

Carr said he’s excited about this next show for many reasons, including getting to work with Miller, who has an extensive background in Shakespeare and has performed some of the catalog as a professional actor.

Those who plan to audition do not need to prepare anything ahead of time. They will simply do some cold reading at the audition.

After “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the next production is “Seussical the Musical.” Auditions for that performance take place in March with production in May.

If anyone has questions, email Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.