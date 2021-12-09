Tryouts for 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' take place Sunday

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a play by William Shakespeare in which four lovers become entwined in an argument between the King and Queen of the fairies.

This plot is the story of the famous Shakespeare comedy written around 1595.

It’s a story of Theseus, duke of Athens, who plans to marry Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, with a four-day festival. Demetrius is engaged to Hermia, but she loves Lysander. Helena loves Demetrius. But there are several subplots, many misunderstandings and a lot of confusion…

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is set to be the second theatrical production for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

Auditions are scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. with performances in February.

The show will be in February.

Jason Carr, theatre director for MAFAA, said he’s looking forward to building relationships with his cast and crew in this next production.

“If we get kids started young in theater, they will be seasoned performers by the time they are in high school,” he said.

Carr said he hopes kids will find passion in performing at a young age because cultivating talent at a young age prepares them for much bigger stages when they’re older.

“If you’ve ever wanted to be on stage but didn’t have the courage to do it, now is your chance to be part of a great show,” said Carr.

He offered advice to those who are thinking about trying out for the play.

“Just show up ready and have fun and don’t be nervous,” he said. “That’s easier said than done, but this should be fun. Just relax and enjoy the experience.”

Those who plan to audition should dress comfortably.

After “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the next production is “Seussical the Musical.” Auditions for that performance take place in March with production in May.

If anyone has questions, email Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.