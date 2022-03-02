Tryouts for Seussical this Sunday

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr and the cast recently completed the hugely successful sell-out performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. Carr co-produced the production with Ian Miller.

Now, Carr is gearing up for the MAFAA’s third production: “Seussical.” Tryouts are Sunday at 2 p.m. at MAC’s theater.

According to Carr, the plot of “Seussical” follows the story of “Horton Hears a Who!” Horton is in the Jungle of Nool “enjoying the jungle’s great joys when he happens across a clover that he believes has a tiny planet of people living on it.” From there, Horton experiences many trials and tribulations to prove to everyone that he is not crazy and to save the tiny Whos down in Whoville.

“This show is chock full of bright, colorful characters, and the music is incredible,” said Carr.

The musical comedy is based on children’s stories by well-known author Dr. Seuss.

Carr said he thinks this show will be a “real crowd pleaser” because it will be fun for the audience and will have familiar characters.

“The majority of the show is fun, but I really think the crowd is going to love the Circus McGurkus,” he said. “I have recruited a local tumbling group to join in and include some acrobatics to the scene. I’m pretty excited to let the actors and tumblers show off their talents.”

Carr said this performance has roles for all ages. For instance, the Whos from Whoville can be any age. There is also no limit in quantity for the Whos.

For anyone who plans to audition on Sunday, they will need to have a one-minute prepared vocal audition. It should be something that can be played through a Bluetooth device or on a CD. Accompaniment must have no vocals. In addition, the audition piece should not be a song from “Seussical.”

“Prepare something that shows off your range and tone quality,” said Carr.

He will have a few scenes already printed for cold reads as well. There will also be light choreography as part of the audition.

“Bring a positive attitude, a smile and lots of energy to Sunday’s audition,” said Carr.

Performances for “Seussical” will be held May 4-7.

After “Seussical,” the next production is “Beauty and the Beast.” Tryouts take place May 22 at 2 p.m. Performances for that production will be held at Farmington’s Centene Center July 20-23.

“We are expecting a huge turnout for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” said Carr. “There is already a lot of buzz surrounding that production. People reach out to me almost daily asking questions about auditions and the performances dates.”

For questions regarding MAFAA’s theatre productions, contact Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.

