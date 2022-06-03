Twin tigers celebrate 20th birthday Saturday

Two special sisters are celebrating their 20th birthday together on Saturday at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve County.

The twin tigers will receive birthday enrichment during an Early Bird tour at 10 a.m. as well as enjoy a special cake made of ground beef and frozen blood.

Cost for this reservations-only tour is $25 per person. Kids 3 and under are free.

Guests can also see the twins on Saturday during the general tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free.

The twins are predominantly Bengal tigers rescued from a roadside zoo in Springfield. Gracie and Thor were held in captivity together. They were neglected and fed very little food. As a result, Gracie’s vision was permanently damaged and she now has limited sight in both eyes.

The girls, along with their “brothers” Izzy and Sebastian, sleep about 14 hours a day. They’re most active in the early morning or late evening and especially vocal at night. In fact, they roar and communicate with each other. Out of the cats, Gracie and Izzy are the most vocal.

According to John Madigan, operations manager for the tiger sanctuary, Gracie is the sweetheart out of the animals. She tends to get along with everyone and is easygoing, while Thor is the most independent and stubborn of all of them. Thor takes a while to get to know people and usually ignores them until she does.

He said since the girls are both cats and 20 years old, they especially enjoy sleeping.

As for enrichment, Gracie loves pumpkins and watermelons, while Thor prefers things she can tear apart like paper banners and cardboard boxes.

Thor also has favorite scents. She prefers ginger and most perfumes and colognes.

“Both girls are pretty good when it comes to eating and aren’t too picky,” said Madigan. “Their favorite is probably turkey, since they don’t get it all that often, so it is more of a treat.”

Even at 20 years old, the twins are playful at times. Gracie’s spunkiness comes out when she plays with pumpkins by rolling them around in her yard, while Thor has paper or boxes to tear apart.

Thor and Izzy like to show their creative side by painting canvases with non-toxic paint. Thor enjoys rolling and licking the paint on the canvas panel. She typically only does one at a time because she gets excited or distracted.

Madigan said the twins are periodically put together to play or enjoy time together. Sometimes the duration is for a day or week. But when they’re together, they get along well.

“But like all sisters, they will have little arguments every once in a while, but they never hurt each other,” he said. “They usually spend most of their time grooming each other or cuddling. But when it is hot out, they usually enjoy their space.”

Currently the girls are separated because there is a spare yard at the sanctuary, which gives them more space.

“Thor can’t currently be next to Sebastian since she has a history of not liking new tigers,” he said, “but Gracie is always friendly and she and Sebastian get along very well.”

Madigan said 20 years is “very old for tigers, especially ones that have been rescued from a really bad situation like the girls were.”

But because of the awesome support from the community, the tigers have received the highest quality of care.

“So we look forward to having the girls around for many more birthday celebrations,” said Madigan.

There are a few ways the community can help the tigers.

One way is through the Giving Tree. This paper tree is located inside the learning center and gift shop building. Each picture/ornament represents an item that is used daily at the sanctuary or is something they are in need of. Guests can choose any of the leaves and symbolically purchase those items at the register. Although the items seem small, each thing makes a big difference to the animals and directly contributes to the care of the sanctuary’s rescued big cats.

A few examples of items needed are spices for $3 or fragrances for $25 for Thor; probiotics for $20, kidney support for $25 or steak for $15 for Gracie; and non-toxic paint at $5 or canvas panels for $10 for Izzy and Thor.

The Adopt A Cat program is another way to help the cats through four different adoption levels ranging from $25 to $500. More information can be found at CrownRidgeTigers.com.

A special fundraiser giveaway starts today. For every $10 donated through the sanctuary’s website, one entry is received for a chance to win a wood-burned piece featuring Gracie and Thor cuddling.

There are also VIP tours and numerous special events throughout the year. Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is located at 19620 Crown Ridge Road in Ste. Genevieve County. Call 573-883-9909 for more information.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

