Two fall traditions take place each year on the last weekend in September in Madison County. They are Pioneer Days in Marquand and Cub-Arama in Fredericktown.
The 29th Annual Pioneer Days in the Village of Marquand Historical Park has a little bit of something for everyone, all day Saturday.
This year's musical talent will include a local act in his Pioneer Day debut and the return of a crowd favorite from last year
“Shannon Cox will be preforming for the first time this year and Dr. Fever and the Venus Flytrap will be returning to bring an upbeat funk dance vibe,” event coordinator Amanda Gwinn said. “Everyone really enjoyed them last year, and I am particularly excited about all of our entertainment this year.”
Gwinn said there are always new and exciting craft vendors, as well as those she looks forward to seeing every year.
“We will have multiple craft and food vendors including Hit and Miss Homemade Ice Cream, local honey, handmade soaps, jewelry and other handmade crafts,” Gwinn said. “Our city schools, booster club and local churches will be out there doing some fundraising and have some good food and games for everyone.”
This will be the first Pioneer Days since the fire at the Historic Sitzes Log Homestead. Gwinn said restoration of the cabin has begun, however there is a long road ahead to see it returned back to its original state.
“Shirley Gilmore will be set up there to talk about the history of the cabin,” Gwinn said. “We will also have a raffle and other fundraisers as well as information on how people can donate to help with the restoration process.”
There will be plenty to do, see, buy and eat throughout the day. Gwinn said her favorite concessionaire, shish kabob lady, Pilar, will be returning this year. Gwinn said Pilar also has fried rice, egg rolls and crab rangoon. Other food vendors will have burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork and more.
Gwinn said kids will be able to enjoy game booths, face painting, bounce houses and the kiddie tractor pull with prizes.
The annual horseshoe tournament will have registration and warmup throughout the morning with tournament play beginning at noon.
Gwinn said the car show will begin with registration at 8 a.m., judging at 11 a.m. and the parade will follow at about 2:30 p.m.
While Pioneer Days is going on in Marquand, tractor enthusiasts will be in Fredericktown for the 18th Annual JP’s Midwest Cub-Arama. Some of the festivities are scheduled to kick off Thursday morning at Fredericktown’s Jaycee and Wanda Priest Parks on North Main Street.
Jamie Hargis, who organizes much of the Cub-Arama activities, said there are scheduled International Harvester items rolling into town from all over the country, including Mississippi, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Louisiana and Texas.
“Many folks have taken part in this show every year,” Hargis said.
Hargis said those wanting to bring tractors to the show or IH items to the swap meet will need to register. Forms can be obtained the day of the show at the main pavilion in Jaycee Park.
The event is free to the public with spectators welcome. Set up will begin today with the show opening Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“There is no admission fee to come look around and have a good time,” Hargis said. “Come and enjoy a wonderful tradition of Farmall and friends in Fredericktown as we proudly celebrate our 18th show.”
Hargis said the show will again feature all the different models of Cub and Cub Cadet tractors and implements produced as well as all the other IH items manufactured over the years as it is open to all IH items.
In addition to the tractor display, there will be other events including vendors and a swap meet, field demonstrations, how-to clinics, a parade, concessions, kiddie tractor pull, citywide yard sale, games and door prizes.
The annual tractor parade will be at 11 a.m., Saturday with the kiddie tractor pull at noon and slow tractor race at 1 p.m.
Whether you are interested in cars and crafts or tractors and demonstrations there is something for everyone this weekend in Madison County.
