Two towns get ready for cookie fun Saturday

Put on those comfortable walking shoes and hit the ATM. Just in time for the start of deer season, Ste. Genevieve and Bonne Terre will be offering two cookie-themed shopping activities this weekend.

Bonne Terre

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Cookie Trail shopping quest is on for Friday and Saturday. Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head said the annual activity is always a good time, and gave the reasons why, as listed on the event flyer: "Explore the good earth of Bonne Terre, meet the good people, find new places, visit favorites, collect cookies and treats, and enter to win $100 in Bonne Terre Bucks."

Those who want to explore the many boutiques, shops and business services of Bonne Terre can pick up Cookie Trail maps and bags at the Shepard House on Friday or Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Shepard House is located at 11 SW Main St., next to Bonne Terre Memorial Library.

Head explained participants can collect a cookie and get a stamp on their map from each stop, then turn in the completed map at the First State Community Bank Night Drop Box in Bonne Terre or at the Fyre Lake Winery in Cadet.

All completed maps will be entered in the drawing for a chance to win $100 in Bonne Terre Bucks, redeemable at any of the map stop locations.

Sponsors for this year's Cookie Trail include First State Community Bank, Fyre Lake Winery, Willette Home Furnishing and Appliances, B & D Auto Parts, Bonne Terre Space Museum, A1 Home Care, Reiter Chiropractic, Potential Therapy Services, and The Art and Creativity Center.

Ste. Genevieve

Cookie crumbs will be dotting downtown Ste. Genevieve this Saturday during the annual Ste. Genevieve Cookie Crumb Trail as Ste. Genevieve kicks off the holiday season.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each participating shop will feature a different cookie for visitors to sample and collect the cookie’s recipe.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Organizer Shellie Schmelzle, owner of Rustik Sand Kandles in Ste. Genevieve, said all money raised will benefit two local facilities: the Ste. Genevieve Nutrition Center and the Sunshine Enrichment Center, a community-based day program to support those with developmental disabilities.

Starting at 10 a.m. those who buy tickets for the event will check in at the Common Grounds Coffee House, located at 10 Third Street. Once checked in, those participating will receive a map of all businesses offering samples for the day, as well as a bag to carry samples in and a recipe book for the recipes collected for holiday baking.

There are more than 20 participating businesses joining in the fun, including Rustik Sand Kandles, Magnolias, Lavender Moon LLC, Ralston Fine Jewelry, Louie’s Smokin’ Hot, Sirros, Audubon’s, Belle Ever After Boutique, Sweet Things Sweet Shop, European Entitlements, Harold’s Famous Bees Co. Quintessential Rivertown Spice and Tea, From the Robin’s Nest, Rosie’s Posies, Pat’s Pastries, Show Me Shop, ASL Pewter Foundry, Old Brick House, Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve, The Bedford Group, and the Christmas & Collectables.

While getting to enjoy samples, the event also serves as a start to the Christmas holiday in Ste. Genevieve. Schmelzle said the event is a good start for those looking for Christmas ideas, and overall makes for a good girl’s day out since it is always the opening weekend of deer season. In previous years, Schmelzle said she has seen good turnout.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Downtown Ste. Genevieve’s square site or can be purchased the day of the event. There are a total of 300 tickets for the event. People interested in the event can keep up with it on the Facebook event page under Cookie Crumb Trail or through the Downtown Sainte Genevieve Facebook page. Schemzele can be contacted at Rustik Sand Kandles at 573-517-3751.