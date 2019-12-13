The sand at the top of December’s hourglass is quickly running out, but those who have blown through previous bake sales’ goodies and who need fresh batches can take heart.
Memorial United Methodist Church’s women’s group will have their annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Walk in the church’s fellowship hall on Dec. 21, 8:30 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 425 North St. in Farmington, across Karsch Boulevard from Belgrade State Bank.
Pam Brooks, chairwoman of this year’s Cookie and Candy Walk, said the timing of this year’s walk is especially good — it’s the Saturday before Christmas.
“You can have a nice variety of goodies for your Christmas festivities and not have to spend hours or days in your kitchen,” she said. “Guests will pick up a box as they enter the room and can fill it with delicious homemade cookies and candy. Every year, there’s a huge variety of cookies and candies to choose from. It’s not unusual for folks to fill two or three boxes.
All that’s left at the end is to pay for the goodies as they leave the hall.
“Cookies and candy are only $7 a pound this year,” Brooks said. “That’s a bargain, and proceeds go toward local missions. We always look forward to the decorated sugar cookies and divinity. Neither last very long.”
Brooks said those planning to attend are advised to arrive early for the most variety, and to enjoy a hot drink with gourmet cinnamon rolls — a secret United Methodist Women recipe. The doors open at 8 a.m. so shoppers can take advantage of the opportunity.
The sale ends at noon, and any items left will be boxed up and sold Sunday morning before church, she said.
This year, in addition to the Cookie and Candy Walk, a Christmas quilt show will simultaneously take place in fellowship hall featuring Christmas quilts, table runners and table cloths on loan from church members and friends of the church.
"This year’s theme is especially exciting, Christmas quilts," Brooks said. "People love handmade quilts. It will be exceptionally interesting to see these creations on display. I didn’t realize how popular handmade Christmas quilts were."
Several women displaying their quilts have won awards for their handy work this past year at various shows, Brooks said.
Alice Johnson, member of UMW and volunteer with the walk, said proceeds from the cookie and candy walk will benefit local missions. In previous years, the walk has benefited Shared Blessings, Habitat for Humanity, Youth for Christ, Pregnancy Resource Center, SEMO Family Violence Center, and Operation Hand in Hand.
