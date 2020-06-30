UPDATED: Baby Boomers Concert postponed until November

“But the musicians are outstanding,” said Berry. “There is nothing they cannot play. They can do it all!”

Now performers receive their items via email.

Berry said White writes out all of the music including all notes for instruments and vocalists for all songs.

“He makes all assignments and if that isn’t enough, each year he writes a medley to feature even more songs within his chosen theme,” she said. “Can you imagine how gifted Dr. Kevin White must be to write out all of our music?”

She said she admires White on so many levels. “Since he married his beautiful wife Rheannon a decade ago, our music has been on time. We have it earlier every year.”

Berry said all the performers are close; this is obvious because it can be seen from the audience’s view of how they laugh, relate to one another and thoroughly enjoy performing together on stage.

In the beginning, White added vocalists and instrumentalists as needed each year. After about a decade, he capped off the group at 50. Everyone has a tie to Mineral Area College except Berry.

“I went to Southeast Missouri State University but I am married to Alan,” she said, “so I got in. He was my ticket in.”