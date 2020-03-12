UPDATED: MAC jazz fest cancelled

“Being able to pull that off here is really exciting,” Wood said.

Acclaimed trombonist Michael Dease will headline this year’s Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival. The festival will be Friday and Saturday at the MAC Fine Arts Theater.

“I think it’s going to be the best year ever,” Wood said.

Dease, who was named by JazzTimes as the best trombonist internationally, also headlined the festival in 2015.

“We’re really excited to have him,” Wood said. “He’s not only a great performer, but he’s also a great educator.”

Dease has lent his signature sound to more than 200 recordings and has played alongside Grammy-winning artists David Sanborn, Christian McBride, Michel Camilo and Alicia Keys.

Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, he played the saxophone and trumpet before choosing the trombone when he was 17. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, becoming part of its first class of jazz students. He currently teaches at Michigan State University.