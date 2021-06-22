UPDATED: SFC Fair Queen, Little Miss crowned

After last year’s cancellation, event organizer Natalie Long was glad to have it again.

“Despite COVID, it was really nice to be able to get back together and do this,” she said. “I was once the St. Francois County Fair Queen, so it is important to me. I think that it provides a whole other perspective for the girls during the fair, because you get to experience everything that you didn't necessarily get to (before). So being the fair queen gives that opportunity.”

Bristol was the only Little Miss contestant. She is in pre-K and wants to be a veterinarian. She answered questions from the judges about her best friend and her pets.

Fair week continues

Admission to the fair is free on Wednesday.

The 4H Horse Show is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the Open Fair Horse Show is at 7 p.m.

The Super Farmer Contest, which is for kids ages 8-18, is also on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. They will compete in events like hula hoop the cow and jump the fence. Registration begins at 5 p.m. After the farmer contest, there will be kids games, including a frozen T-shirt contest, a nickel scramble, and a watermelon eating contest.