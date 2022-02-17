UPDATED: The Wires concert postponed

UPDATE: Due to the winter storm travel concerns, Mineral Area Council on the Arts is postponing The Wires concert scheduled for Friday, February 18, at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington.

Please watch for updates as soon as we have the rescheduled date finalized! Tickets for the February 18th date will be accepted for entrance for the new performance date.

Contact Scottye Adkins with any questions at sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

ORIGINAL STORY: They’ll take their audience on an “imagined journey that includes depths of the oceanic world, the vast expanse of Celtic hills, the coldness of the frozen tundra and a discovery of the cosmos.”

The Wires – the duo consisting of Laurel Morgan Parks, violin, and Sascha Groschang, cello – are best friends. The pair is a modern exploration in string sound and have composed music since 2009.

Their unique style of music is inspired by folk styles, imagery found in the natural world and modern string techniques.

Area residents can enjoy music by The Wires in a special concert on Friday at 7 p.m. at Long Memorial Hall, located at 110 West Columbia in Farmington.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts presents the performance with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

Tickets for this event are $8 and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/3fNazny or by calling Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or emailing sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

Adkins, executive director of MACOA, has been listening to The Wires’ music for about a year.

“It somehow transports me to an epic saga of historical adventure yet with a taste of modernity,” she said. “These ladies bring chamber music with a twist. Hearing them perform in person will be an experience we will not soon forget.”

The term “alternative” describes the duo’s music, which is rooted in traditional violin and cello training and performance. The Wires’ music is original yet familiar. From “Bahktia” and “Alexander’s Mill” to “Native,” the pair keeps the listener engaged with interesting rhythms, melodies and musical forms.

The Wires’ first album debuted in 2012, followed by their next, titled “Wilder,” in May 2019. Their holiday album “Winter” came out in December 2020 and is an “intimate timbre, with the classic sounds of the season.”

Their recent concert, “The Wires Virtual Underground Concert Series,” featured historic and mysterious Kansas City institutions to include stories and history from the city’s distinct areas.

The pair performs at concert halls, music venues, festivals and libraries throughout the Midwest and the nation. In addition, the duo has an online school titled “Fiddle Life” where adults learn traditional styles at beginner and intermediate levels. More information can be found at www.fiddlelife.com.

The Wires’ music and arrangements are published by Mel Bay Music Publications.

The talented duo also has a weekly radio show on 91.9 Classical KC called Sound Current, which is dedicated to exploring contemporary music by living composers. Visit www.classicalkc.org for information.

Parks has played violin for 25 years and has performed with numerous artists including Sarah McLachlan, Amy Grant, Josh Groban, Evanescence, Disturbed and many classical artists. She has also performed with the Des Moines Symphony, Quixotic fusion ensemble and Musical Theatre Heritage at the Off-Center Theatre in Kansas City.

Parks’ music is signed to the U.S.’s Second Nature Recordings and Germany’s Arctic Rodeo.

As a member of the folk-rock band “In the Pines,” Parks has toured all over Asia with the Mantovani Pops Orchestra. She has recorded strings for Hulu and Universal Pictures as well as laid tracks for many bands and corporate clients.

Groschang, a cellist, is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and a former member of the Cottey College department of music. She is passionate about composing music.

In addition, Groschang co-writes music for the alternative Indie-folk band “Of Tree.” She is founder of “Fiddle Life,” which teaches fiddle and cello to adults at beginner and intermediate levels, and also owns and teaches workshop classes for “Drunken Fiddles” where adult beginners learn to play the fiddle with a twist.

Groschang has performed extensively across the U.S. and Asia and has appeared at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall numerous times. She gave her solo debut recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in 2009. She has been a soloist and lecturer at Thailand International Composition Festival, performed for the king of Malaysia, and traveled across China on two tours with the Mantovani Pops Orchestra.

Throughout her career, Groschang has performed with Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael Buble, Peter Gabriel, Josh Groban, Sarah McLachlan, Idina Menzel, Amy Grant and performed in the off-Broadway show “Matthew Passion.”

Groschang’s recording experience includes sessions for NBC, Atlantic and Rhino Records, and recording artists Ashanti and Joanna Newsom. She also works as a freelance musician in and around Kansas City. She is currently principal cellist of newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, a professional new music chamber group dedicated to playing the work of living composers.

She has numerous degrees, has studied music at numerous universities and music schools, and has been a faculty member of Missouri Western State University.

