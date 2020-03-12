UPDATED: West County Idol postponed

“It’s kind of like an ending,” said Dill. “That’s why I asked my parents to sing with me. It’s a last hurrah with them.”

Dill, who is in choir and swing choir, has entered the contest every year except one. This makes her 11th appearance at West County Idol.

During the West County Idol on Friday, fifth grader Aliza Reid will be singing “Long Black Train.” She also first entered the contest as a first grader and has been a participant every year except one.

Reid really enjoys singing and sharing her talent with others. She said she was going to sing this song at church but then ended up not doing it. Now she’s set to sing it, Friday and it's one of her favorite songs.

Her family will be in the audience to support her.

“I’m thinking about singing as a career,” Reid said. “I am thinking about doing movie musicals.”

She recently played the role of Genie in her elementary musical “Aladdin.”

Bianca Cavelli is a sixth grader. She entered the contest for the first time as a third grader because she loves to sing and had never done anything like that before.

“My family was telling me that I should do it so I did,” she said.