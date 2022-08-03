Valles Mines author unveils new work

It’s a tough job, keeping the history of an old mining ghost town alive. But this town’s character is up to task, and is aiming to preserve his own family history with a new book.

But Steve Frazier, 70, of Valles Mines, has persisted for decades to acquire, collate and preserve the tales of the early 19th century mining hamlet, even as time, weather and maintenance challenges take their toll on the collection of antique buildings and artifacts inside the Lost History Museum in Valles Mines, which he started in 1997.

He oversees the Paymaster’s Office across the street, a small red building where miners were paid for the lead they hacked out of the earth. There’s the 1911 Miner’s House, and the Furnace Tender’s House. There’s the bridal home of the town’s and mines’ namesake, Francois Valle, who with his new bride, Marianne Billeron, enjoyed the log home as a wedding gift from her father, the mayor of Kaskaskia.

As a fifth generation mining company superintendent of the non-operating Valles Mines Co. and its sole employee, Frazier has now recorded a bit of family history in a new book, “Two Pistol Pete,” available online where most books are sold, such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, and others. His previous, self-published book was a general history of the town.

Frazier said when he first began writing "Two Pistol Pete" many years ago, some family members were still alive who might have taken umbrage at sharing this part of their collective history, so, he said, he changed some of the names.

The mostly-true tale of his ancestor Pete Frazier, a 1900s superintendent, and the betrayal he faced by his own family, was published by Newman Springs Publishing in late May. The publishing company describes the book as “expertly-paced and full of unique characters Each surprising twist will leave readers eager to find out what happens next.”

Since his relatives at the time he started writing the book would have decidedly not been eager for readers to find out what happens next, Frazier said, he changed his great-grandfather Pete’s last name to “Farnham” instead of Frazier.

While the author understandably wouldn’t give away too many details about the ancestor’s struggles, he said the former superintendent did spend about 15 years in a Farmington mental hospital, the culmination of a combination of events that included taking his Jefferson County farm away from him.

“’Pete Farnham’ was a troubled man who died with a troubled spirit,” Frazier said, adding that the spirit, some say, might live on.

“Several residents of his old homestead have experienced times of paranormal activity,” Frazier said. “One neighbor has even reported seeing old Pete and his beloved Sarah walking around on the property that old Pete once owned (in the Plattin area of Jefferson County). Sometimes he can be heard playing his harmonica around Valles Mines.”

Valles Mines has already been visited by ghost hunters and tourists who say they’ve experienced supernatural events in the old mining tunnel that was pick-axed by enslaved people, as well as felt strange energies around the Valles’ house, where, during one Halloween event, 15 separate women claimed they felt their hair tugged at the Valles House.

“If ever you should encounter these spirits, don’t be afraid,” Frazier has written on the back of the book jacket. “They won’t harm you. They’re just taking care of some unfinished business.”

Frazier said he welcomes visitors to the old town and museum, and invites them to call him at 573-631-6875 if they'd like to visit. Those who want to learn more about the town can also check out the history at www.vallesmines.com.