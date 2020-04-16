Vicke Visnovske makes every day fun

She even did a demonstration on making “eyes of god” crafts, which involve weaving yarn in a circle around a cross made of popsicle sticks for a pretty hanging ornament. She said she tries to come up with ideas for projects that would use cheap, handy items around the house — flour for papier mache, plain paper, crayons, pencils, scissors, glue, yarn … even making 3D pictures of snakes on cardboard from a pizza box, using mud as paint. “Evr’body has mud,” she says in her video “Mud & Snakes.”

“What I’m finding is, not only do my students see my videos, which they find on YouTube — I don’t use Facebook for work — but where I’m Facebook friends with my former students, their kids are watching my art lessons and trying it out, and that’s pretty neat,” she said. “One of my former students was real touching, she said, ‘I was afraid my kid would never get the opportunity to take art lessons from you, but now they can.’ I thought that was just great.”

What you won’t find on Visnovske’s videos is belabored detail on how to get organized for her projects.