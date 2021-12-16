Vintage Christmas at Farmington Library: Toys offer step back in time

For today’s toys, there are plenty of popular options like the hard-to-find Nintendo Switch and the classic-but-updated Barbie Dreamhouse. Some kids ask for smart watches and tablets while others prefer hands-on items like LEGOS, Nerf guns or dolls.

Some parents remember toys that were popular when they were kids: Raggedy Ann, Tickle Me Elmo, Care Bears, comic books, Cabbage Patch Kids, View-Master, G.I. Joe, Rainbow Brite, Hot Wheels, Teddy Ruxpin, Lite Brite, Garbage Pail Kids, Micro Machines, My Little Pony, Easy-Bake Ovens and so much more.

These toys often make people feel nostalgic because it transports them back to their childhood.

There is a special display Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library that may be interesting for any toy connoisseur.

The event, “A Vintage Christmas,” is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by the Farmington History Museum and is located inside the library. The library is located at 101 North A Street in Farmington.

“These vintage toys offer a step back in time,” said Farmington Museum Board President Melissa Workman. “We’re featuring a four-foot Santa who sings and dances, nativity scenes, vintage Sears Roebuck & Co. Allstate train set, many unique ornaments, and more.”

Workman said the museum’s displays will be updated each month.

“We are in the process of finalizing displays for 2022,” she said.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

