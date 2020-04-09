Virtual community story time provides a way to stay connected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Story time has taken on a whole on a whole new virtual meaning during this coronavirus pandemic.

Want to hear a story read by your favorite celebrity? Random House Children’s Books Facebook page or storylineonline.net are just two of the pages that can help with that.

Want to hear a story read by your favorite local teacher? Auto Plaza Group’s Facebook page is the place to go for that.

The auto group, which has locations in Farmington, Fredericktown, Ste. Genevieve, and De Soto, is hosting virtual community story time on Facebook Live every weekday at noon and 8 p.m. The story time event page can be accessed through the auto group’s Facebook page or by searching community story time on Facebook.

The story time is the brainchild of Shawna Pettus. She had the idea after many of her teacher friends were emphasizing the importance of kids reading and being read to during this extended time at home. She and her children love story time, so she reached out to some friends, many of them teachers, to see if they would be interested in reading and supporting the community in this way.