Virtual community story time provides a way to stay connected

Story time has taken on a whole on a whole new virtual meaning during this coronavirus pandemic.
Want to hear a story read by your favorite celebrity? Random House Children’s Books Facebook page or storylineonline.net are just two of the pages that can help with that.
Want to hear a story read by your favorite local teacher? Auto Plaza Group’s Facebook page is the place to go for that.
The auto group, which has locations in Farmington, Fredericktown, Ste. Genevieve, and De Soto, is hosting virtual community story time on Facebook Live every weekday at noon and 8 p.m. The story time event page can be accessed through the auto group’s Facebook page or by searching community story time on Facebook.
The story time is the brainchild of Shawna Pettus. She had the idea after many of her teacher friends were emphasizing the importance of kids reading and being read to during this extended time at home. She and her children love story time, so she reached out to some friends, many of them teachers, to see if they would be interested in reading and supporting the community in this way.
“I had such an overwhelming response of people wanting to be a part of it,” Pettus said, “that I just got a feeling that it would be something really good and that people would really like to experience. It really took off.”
About 50 people have volunteered to read, most of them teachers. Some are community leaders. State Rep. Mike Henderson read the Dr. Seuss book "The Sneetches and Other Stories," a favorite of his kids, on Wednesday.
North County High School English teacher Ashley Douglas is one of the teachers who helped Pettus with the story time idea. Although her students are not the target audience for the read alouds, she still wanted to be involved.
“Obviously this is hard on teachers because we miss our students, regardless of grade level, regardless of subject,” Douglas said. “That teaching button doesn’t ever turn off. So this is kind of a way to be able to still help the community and still help students, regardless of their age and regardless of if they're ours or not.”
Douglas chose to read "Narwhal and Jelly" by Ben Clanton during her story time last week. The graphic novel series is a favorite of her third-grade daughter.
“It’s really cute,” Douglas said. “We read it together a lot at home.”
Pettus started the story time on March 23 and planned a two-week trial. With schools extending their closure and the story time being so popular, she has decided to extend it to Friday.
One grandparent reached out this week to Pettus to let her know how much she and her grandkids were looking forward to the story time every day.
“Her kids are really missing the library and it’s kind of filling the void,” Pettus said. “So that made me feel pretty good.”
Douglas said he has heard a lot of positive feedback as well.
“The number of views on all of the videos are pretty spectacular,” Douglas said.
After reading her story, Douglas said, her daughter wanted to read one, too. So she posted a live video of her daughter reading a book on her own Facebook page.
“Other teachers that have read,” Douglas said, “their children have done that, too. So really it’s just kind of a ripple effect with encouraging kids to read and encouraging kids to read to others, and kind of reach out to each during this time when we’re kind of alone together.”
As for the auto group, which loves to be involved in the community and has had to cancel a few of its events, Pettus said this story time helps to fill the void.
“So it just really makes a way to still be connected with the community,” Pettus added.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
